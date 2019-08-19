Alex Rodriguez is hilariously opening up about his daughters’ disdain at his social media posts and how he keeps track of their own updates.

The baseball star got candid about his kids during a discussion on the Barstool Sports podcast Chicks in the Office, explaining how he’s not one of 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella’s followers.

"My daughters don't let me follow them on social media,” he said, before admitting, “Oh yeah, I have a burner account."

Rodriguez, 44, added that the girls (whose mother is the former athlete’s ex, Cynthia Scurtis) are also fully in charge of his own social media posts.

"Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness or whatever I do,” he dished. “They're so good. You know, every time I post something -- usually like five out of 10 -- both of them would DM me and say, 'Dad, are you serious?' 'Dad, you know I'm going into high school next year?' 'Dad, this is how bullying starts.' And, I'm like, ‘OK, I'll erase it.’"

"I have contracts with both of them that if I post something, now they have to approve everything,” Rodriguez continued. “I'm like, ‘OK, I got it, I'm sorry.’"

Rodriguez added that social media has allowed people to tell their own stories rather than be “prisoners” to what the media writes, and that he and 50-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (who shares 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony) made an “investment” to do so.

“We have children and we're documenting in real-time some of the things that we're doing both personally and professionally and with four kids,” he explained. "What's been interesting is reading some of the comments and then replying to some of them and having that connection.”

“I think the world is hungry for connection,” he continued. “I think they want more content and they want what's real. They want what's genuine and a lot of the stuff we put up is not our best self. And those actually end up doing the very best.”

A highlight of those blended family adventures has been the clan’s recent trek around the U.S. on Lopez’s tour.

"We spent the last two months traveling -- we started basically in a Winnebago, one of those big buses,” Rodriguez shared. “We started in The Forum in Los Angeles on June 4 and literally traveled the country and finished domestically on my birthday in Miami, which was the last show domestically before she went to Russia and Egypt and Israel and all these other places.”

“And it's great that the best part was actually being on the bus with the six of us, with the four kids,” he continued. “It's how I grew up -- we grew up with one bathroom and had to wait and we were pushing each other around and there's nothing better. It was like a dream vacation to be that close to our family."

See more on the family below.

