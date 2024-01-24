It looks like Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is gearing up to feature some real drama with one former castmember returning as a Friend of the Housewives.

ET has learned Alexis Bellino is filming season 18 alongside the returning cast -- Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Jenn Pedranti. TMZ was the first to report the news.

While Bravo does not comment on casting rumors or reports, Bellino was recently spotted dining with Dubrow and Simpson while cameras were rolling.

Bellino was previously a castmember on RHOC beginning in season 5, before her departure in season 8. However, due to recent relationship developments, her possible inclusion in season 18 seems to some fans like an attempt to generate drama between Bellino and Beador.

Alexis is currently dating John Janssen, who was previously in a relationship with Shannon until they called it quits in late 2022 after more than three years together.

While at BravoCon in Las Vegas back in November, Beador opened up about her breakup, telling ET that she had not spoken to Janssen "for over a month and I don't have any intention [to]."

In January 2023 while on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Beador said she was "blindsided" by the breakup.

"We had finished filming [season 17 of] the show, and my relationship is always a topic of what's going on," she recalled. "John and I filmed together and it was great. I thought, 'God, we're gonna get there.'"

But then, despite the romantic dinner they shared for the cameras, and kind words they exchanged, Janssen told her one week later that he wanted to end their relationship.

"So that's why," she said emotionally, "I felt blindsided."

Meanwhile, Bellino's relationship with Janssen seems to be thriving. This past weekend, Janssen celebrated Bellino's birthday with a romantic excursion.

A source told ET that Janssen orchestrated a delightful staycation weekend at the Surf and Sand Resort in Laguna Beach. The festivities began on Friday afternoon when the couple arrived at the resort and were soon joined by some of Bellino's closest friends for a birthday dinner.

Bellino, shares three children with her ex-husband, Jim Bellino. The pair tied the knot in 2005 before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

