Beauty

Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand Keys Soulcare Launches New Skincare Products

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Alicia Keys has launched new products for her beauty brand, Keys Soulcare! The award-winning musician is expanding her range of skincare with six items, available to shop at Ulta Beauty now. 

The Voice coach's Keys Soulcare officially launched in December with the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and Obsidian Facial Roller. Keys Soulcare offers clean formulations inspired by Keys' love for ancient beauty rituals and self-care for the body, mind and spirit.

The new drop is a full skincare collection, debuting the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Comforting Balm, Reviving Aura Mist and a fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream.

Each product is developed with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder to ensure the formulations are effective, safe, cruelty-free and clean. The formulas are absent of 1,680 ingredients restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines such as parabens, sulfates and formaldehyde. 

Shop the entire Keys Soulcare collection at Ulta Beauty now.

Sage + Oat Milk Candle
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle
Ulta Beauty
Sage + Oat Milk Candle
Keys Soulcare
Light this candle in the morning, afternoon or evening whenever you need more relaxing vibes. The smoky, sweet scent adds warmth to any room. It's also a great accompaniment for a skincare routine.
Skin Transformation Cream
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream
Ulta Beauty
Skin Transformation Cream
Keys Soulcare
Boost hydration and restore radiance with this rich cream made with ceramide and backuchiol, an antioxidant-rich exfoliator. 
Obsidian Facial Roller
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Obsidian Facial Roller
Ulta Beauty
Obsidian Facial Roller
Keys Soulcare
Made from volcanic glass, this face roller is cool to the touch and soothing on the skin. 
Golden Cleanser
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser
Ulta Beauty
Golden Cleanser
Keys Soulcare
Featuring Manuka honey, tumeric and chamomile, this cleanser gently purifies the skin by removing dirt, makeup and impurities, while soothing and softening the skin. 
Skin Transformation Cream - Fragrance Free
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream - Fragrance Free
Ulta Beauty
Skin Transformation Cream - Fragrance Free
Keys Soulcare
A new fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream -- great for sensitive skin and for those who prefer unscented skincare. 
Be Luminous Exfoliator
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Be Luminous Exfoliator
Ulta Beauty
Be Luminous Exfoliator
Keys Soulcare
When combined with water this powder exfoliator turns into a creamy lather that gently buffs away dead skin cells for a soft, radiant result.
Harmony Mask
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Harmony Mask
Ulta Beauty
Harmony Mask
Keys Soulcare
A face mask formulated with Manuka honey and activated charcoal to purify the skin. Plus, it smells of sandalwood! 
Comforting Balm
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Comforting Balm
Ulta Beauty
Comforting Balm
Keys Soulcare
A versatile skin balm with a light, silky formula that soothes and hydrates.
Reviving Aura Mist
Keys Soulcare
Keys Soulcare Reviving Aura Mist
Ulta Beauty
Reviving Aura Mist
Keys Soulcare
Spritz on this rose-scented face mist to hydrate, tone and rejuvenate. 

