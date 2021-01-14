Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand Keys Soulcare Launches New Skincare Products

Alicia Keys has launched new products for her beauty brand, Keys Soulcare! The award-winning musician is expanding her range of skincare with six items, available to shop at Ulta Beauty now.

The Voice coach's Keys Soulcare officially launched in December with the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and Obsidian Facial Roller. Keys Soulcare offers clean formulations inspired by Keys' love for ancient beauty rituals and self-care for the body, mind and spirit.

The new drop is a full skincare collection, debuting the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Comforting Balm, Reviving Aura Mist and a fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream.

Each product is developed with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder to ensure the formulations are effective, safe, cruelty-free and clean. The formulas are absent of 1,680 ingredients restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines such as parabens, sulfates and formaldehyde.

Shop the entire Keys Soulcare collection at Ulta Beauty now.

Sage + Oat Milk Candle Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Sage + Oat Milk Candle Keys Soulcare Light this candle in the morning, afternoon or evening whenever you need more relaxing vibes. The smoky, sweet scent adds warmth to any room. It's also a great accompaniment for a skincare routine. $38 at Ulta Beauty

Skin Transformation Cream Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Skin Transformation Cream Keys Soulcare Boost hydration and restore radiance with this rich cream made with ceramide and backuchiol, an antioxidant-rich exfoliator. $30 at Ulta Beauty

Obsidian Facial Roller Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Obsidian Facial Roller Keys Soulcare Made from volcanic glass, this face roller is cool to the touch and soothing on the skin. $25 at Ulta Beauty

Golden Cleanser Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Golden Cleanser Keys Soulcare Featuring Manuka honey, tumeric and chamomile, this cleanser gently purifies the skin by removing dirt, makeup and impurities, while soothing and softening the skin. $20 at Ulta Beauty

Skin Transformation Cream - Fragrance Free Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Skin Transformation Cream - Fragrance Free Keys Soulcare A new fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream -- great for sensitive skin and for those who prefer unscented skincare. $30 at Ulta Beauty

Be Luminous Exfoliator Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Be Luminous Exfoliator Keys Soulcare When combined with water this powder exfoliator turns into a creamy lather that gently buffs away dead skin cells for a soft, radiant result. $22 at Ulta Beauty

Harmony Mask Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Harmony Mask Keys Soulcare A face mask formulated with Manuka honey and activated charcoal to purify the skin. Plus, it smells of sandalwood! $28 at Ulta Beauty

Comforting Balm Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Comforting Balm Keys Soulcare A versatile skin balm with a light, silky formula that soothes and hydrates. $12 at Ulta Beauty

Reviving Aura Mist Keys Soulcare Ulta Beauty Reviving Aura Mist Keys Soulcare Spritz on this rose-scented face mist to hydrate, tone and rejuvenate. $22 at Ulta Beauty

RELATED CONTENT:

JLo Beauty Will Be Available at Sephora Very Soon

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Launches Spring Collection

Amazon's New Year, New You Deals on Beauty Products for Under $35

The Best Skincare for Men

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed