Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand Keys Soulcare Launches New Skincare Products
Alicia Keys has launched new products for her beauty brand, Keys Soulcare! The award-winning musician is expanding her range of skincare with six items, available to shop at Ulta Beauty now.
The Voice coach's Keys Soulcare officially launched in December with the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and Obsidian Facial Roller. Keys Soulcare offers clean formulations inspired by Keys' love for ancient beauty rituals and self-care for the body, mind and spirit.
The new drop is a full skincare collection, debuting the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Comforting Balm, Reviving Aura Mist and a fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream.
Each product is developed with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder to ensure the formulations are effective, safe, cruelty-free and clean. The formulas are absent of 1,680 ingredients restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines such as parabens, sulfates and formaldehyde.
Shop the entire Keys Soulcare collection at Ulta Beauty now.
