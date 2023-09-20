Alix Earle is flat-out denying she got involved with NFL player Braxton Berrios while he was still in a relationship with Sophia Culpo.

Earle explained as much in the season premiere of Alex Cooper's popular Spotify podcast Call Her Daddy, in which the equally popular host straight-up asked Earle if she was hooking up with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver while he was with Culpo. Earle said hearing the question -- as well as reading comments from the public accusing her of doing so -- was "triggering" for a couple of reasons.

"I was bawling my eyes out to my friends and they're like, 'Hello, Alix, this stuff does normally not get to you,' but from what we just talked about I spent my childhood thinking this [cheating] is basically the worst thing you could do to another human," she said.

Earle had previously talked about her dad, a construction magnate, having an affair while married to her mother, which ultimately led to a divorce. Earle's father would go on to marry Ashley Alexandra Dupré -- the woman at the center of the Eliot Spitzer prostitution scandal, which led to Spitzer resigning from office as New York governor.

Earle said her father having an affair affected her as a child growing up, and then again when she was accused of hooking up with Berrios while he was still with Culpo.

"So why the f**k would I do that?" Earle shot back. "No, they were not together."

But Cooper pressed her again, asking why people would suggest as much.

"So, I guess the ex-girlfriend had started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online and I was seen hanging out with this guy, so everyone kind of just pointed fingers at me," she explained. "And I was asking for the receipts. Right away, I was probably more psycho than she was. I was like, 'There’s just no f***ing way this happened.' I was checking everything. We have been over this probably 110 times, because if you did that to a person you’ll probably do that to me too. And if I did that to someone else I wouldn’t be able to live with myself."

In June, Berrios sought to set the record straight about the timeline of his breakup from Culpo.

"I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship. It was a healthy one," he said. "Towards the end of it, we got in conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."

Berrios noted that his split with Culpo "had nothing to do with anything else," and "had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter."

He spoke out after Culpo posted a since-deleted TikTok that appeared to throw shade at Earle after the social media star was photographed with the NFL player.

Then, in July, Berrios and Earle confirmed their relationship when they made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

