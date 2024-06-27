From Tree Dashers to Wool Runners, Allbirds is offering big discounts on best-selling footwear styles for summer.
Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you're looking for a fresh pair of sneakers for summer or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, Allbirds just kicked off a huge Summer Sale with major savings on top-rated styles.
Right now, Allbirds is offering up to 50% off its best-selling shoes for men and women. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slip-ons, there are dozens of deals on cult-favorite, sustainably-minded designs.
Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."
If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Runners are on sale for $68 now. The lightweight Tree Runners are made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds deals before your favorite style or color sells out.
Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes
Women's Tree Runners
Try on a pair of these breathable AllBirds Tree Runner sneakers made from eucalyptus fibers for a sportier look.
Women's Tree Flyer 2
Bring the fun to any run with the Tree Flyer 2. The seriously springy running shoe is back with increased stability, support, and grip.
Women's Tree Dasher Relay
Slip on the Tree Dasher Relay, featuring a flat knit one-piece upper for breathability and comfortable heel construction for added support.
Women's Wool Loungers
Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.
Women's SuperLight Wool Runners
Perfect for walking and everyday wear, the regenerative wool upper helps provide next-level comfort.
Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes
Men's Tree Dashers 2
Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA.
Men's Tree Runners
The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
Men's SuperLight Wool Runners
Engineered with an ultralight upper and Allbirds' new revolutionary SuperLight Foam technology, these everyday sneakers have a barely-there feel.
Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles
These cozy Wool Dasher Mizzles boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a soft midsole for a smoother ride.
Men's Tree Flyer 2
The Tree Flyer 2 is now available in 13 different colors.
RELATED CONTENT: