Allbirds: Buy a Pair, Give a Pair to a Healthcare Worker

Buy a pair, give a pair. Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds is stepping up in a time of need.

The online shoe retailer is supporting the healthcare community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with free comfortable footwear. Here's how it works: Purchase a qualifying shoe style and they'll automatically donate a pair of Allbirds Wool Runners to a healthcare worker who answered their call for requests. (The company already donated $500,000 worth of shoes before inviting customers to join in giving back.)

If you're all set on shoes for yourself but still want to help, you can donate a specially priced pair of Wool Runners instead. Allbirds will continue to provide the shoes as long as supplies last.

There are even more reasons to love the brand. We've been fans for a while because their shoes are made with natural materials, they're machine washable, and there's no need to wear socks with them.

From flats to athletic shoes, below are six styles of Allbirds shoes you can purchase in order to give back.

Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Runners Allbirds These are the best-selling shoes Allbirds are donating to healthcare professionals. The brand's very first offering, the Wool Runners are soft and lightweight thanks to the superfine merino wool. $95 at Allbirds

Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Stretchy and snug-fitting ballet flats for every occasion. $95 at Allbirds

Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Extra cozy slide-ons available in five colors, including this frosty blue hue. This shoe's contoured sole means you won't be slipping around. $95 at Allbirds

Women's Tree Skippers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Skippers Allbirds Spring calls for new white sneakers (and no socks). $95 at Allbirds

Women's Wool Runner-Up Mizzles Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Runner-Up Mizzles Allbirds Impossibly cool fashion high tops made from merino wool. This style's water repellent Puddle Guard ensures your toes stay dry. $135 at Allbirds

Women's Tree Toppers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Toppers Allbirds Made from eucalyptus tree fiber, the Tree Toppers will keep your feet feeling breezy. Also cool: The laces are made from post-consumer recycled polyester. $115 at Allbirds

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

