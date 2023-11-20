Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been looking to gift yourself a new pair of sneakers or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, the Allbirds Black Friday Sale is here with major savings for the holiday season.

Now through Monday, November 27, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are up to 70% off. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slippers, there are dozens of Black Friday deals on cult-favorite, sustainably-minded styles.

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."

If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Dasher 2 sneakers are on sale for their lowest price yet. At just $59, the upgraded Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Black Friday Allbirds deals before your favorite style sells out.

Best Allbirds Black Friday Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design. $105 $79 Shop Now

Best Allbirds Black Friday Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Tree Dasher 2 Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 2 The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving. We love the electric yellow for energizing your every move. $135 $79 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

