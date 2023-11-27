Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been looking to gift yourself a new pair of sneakers or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, the Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale is here with major savings for the holiday season.

Right now, Allbirds is offering 30% off best-selling shoes for men and women with the code GET30 at checkout. Shoppers can also enjoy savings of up to 70% on select styles during the massive Cyber Monday sale. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slippers, there are dozens of deals on cult-favorite, sustainably-minded designs.

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."

If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Runners are on sale for their lowest price yet. At just $59, the lightweight Tree Runners are made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds Cyber Monday deals before your favorite style sells out.

Best Allbirds Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design. $105 $73 With Code GET30 Shop Now

Best Allbirds Cyber Monday Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Wool Pipers Allbirds Men's Wool Pipers With winter on the horizon, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 $57 With Code GET30 Shop Now

Men's Tree Dasher 2 Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 2 The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving. We love the electric yellow for energizing your every move. $135 $95 With Code GET30 Shop Now

