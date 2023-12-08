Sales & Deals

Allbirds Is Having a Massive Sale for the Holidays Now: Save Up to 70% on Best-Selling Sneakers

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 8:26 AM PST, December 8, 2023

From Tree Dashers to Wool Runners, Allbirds is taking 30% off best-selling footwear styles for the holidays.

Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been looking to gift yourself a new pair of sneakers or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, Allbirds just kicked off a sitewide sale with major savings for the holiday season. 

Now through December 21, Allbirds is offering 30% off all of its best-selling shoes for men and women with the code GET30. Shoppers can also enjoy savings of up to 70% on select styles during the massive sale. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slippers, there are dozens of deals on cult-favorite, sustainably-minded designs.

Shop the Allbirds Sale

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." 

If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Runners are on sale for their lowest price yet. At just $59, the lightweight Tree Runners are made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds deals before your favorite style or color sells out. 

Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles
Allbirds

Women's Wool Runner Mizzles

Combining cozy ZQ Merino wool and a bio-based water repellent shield, these rain-ready sneakers keep your feet predictably dry in unpredictable weather.

$125 $88

With Code GET30

Shop Now

Women's Tree Runners

Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds

Women's Tree Runners

Tree Runners have a wear-with-everything classic style that is not only great for travel, but also everyday walking. 

$98 $69

With code GET30

Shop Now

Women's Trail Runners SWT

Women's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Women's Trail Runners SWT

If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.

$140 $98

With code GET30

Shop Now

Women's Wool Loungers

Women's Wool Loungers
Allbirds

Women's Wool Loungers

Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.

$105 $73

With Code GET30

Shop Now

Women's Wool Pipers

Women's Wool Pipers
Allbirds

Women's Wool Pipers

This classic low top is a wear-with-everything style. The warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.

$115 $46

Shop Now

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Women's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support. 

$135 $59

Shop Now

Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Tree Runners

Men's Tree Runners
Allbirds

Men's Tree Runners

The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Men's Wool Pipers

Men's Wool Pipers
Allbirds

Men's Wool Pipers

With winter on the horizon, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110 $77

With Code GET30

Shop Now

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Men's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.

$140 $98

With code GET30

Shop Now

Men's Tree Dasher 2

Men's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds

Men's Tree Dasher 2

The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving. We love the electric yellow for energizing your every move.

$135 $95

With Code GET30

Shop Now

Men's Canvas Pacers

Men's Canvas Pacers
Allbirds

Men's Canvas Pacers

Add a staple color to your wardrobe with these everyday sneakers made from lightweight canvas. 

$110 $33

Shop Now

