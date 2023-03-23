Allbirds Is Having a Spring Sale on Their Popular Sneakers up to 40% Off — Save On Shoes for Men and Women
Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds makes some of the best all-day walking shoes. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds shoes are super versatile and even loved by celebs including including Ben Affleck, Blake Lively, and Jessica Alba. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or just been wanting to try the brand for the first time, the sustainably minded shoe and activewear company is currently hosting a rare sale.
Now for the new spring season, the popular Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale for up to 40% off. With prices starting at less than $70, you can refresh your footwear on a budget.
Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."
If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds's best-selling Tree Dashers are on sale for $99. Perfect for springtime workouts, the original Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, get your footwear lineup ready for spring and shop our favorite Allbirds deals before your size and favorite color sells out.
Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes
If you're planning to go hiking and hit the trial this spring or summer, you'll need a good pair of shoes that's made for the terrain.
An upgraded version to the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support.
Go faster and farther with Allbirds' new Tree Flyer. Lightweight, super springy, and wildly comfortable, this distance running shoe makes your extra efforts feel effortless.
Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials. The Allbirds Wool Runner is the perfect shoe for sweaty feet.
Perfect for walking in the cooler weather, the warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.
Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes
Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking and trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.
With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and chances are you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them.
The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving.
The new high-performance midsole of the Tree Flyer is big on cushion and energy return, making long runs easier on your body.
