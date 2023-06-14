Allbirds Is Offering Up to 40% Off Beloved Shoe Styles During This Summer Sale
Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand just kicked off a rare sale.
Ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale to refresh your summer footwear. Save up to 40% on select Allbirds sneakers, running shoes and sandals during their incredible Fourth of July Sale happening now through Friday, July 7.
Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."
If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Dasher 2 sneakers are on sale for $99. Perfect for summer adventures, the upgraded Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, get your shoe lineup ready to step into summer with our favorite Allbirds deals before your favorites sell out.
Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes
If you're planning to go hiking this summer, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.
Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support.
Crafted from sustainable sugarcane, these plush slides offer comfort and bounce. All four colors are currently on sale.
For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.
These Allbirds ballet flats are perfect for warmer weather. They conform to your movements, providing flexible comfort so you can wear them all day long.
Gotta go fast? Try Allbirds' new Tree Flyer. Lightweight and springy, this distance running shoe goes the extra mile for comfort.
Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials. The Allbirds Wool Runner is the perfect shoe for sweaty feet.
The warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool of these sneakers provides next-level comfort.
Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes
In a hurry to get out the door for your next run? These slip-on sneakers will save you time because you don't have to tie any laces, you just simply slide them on.
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these vibrant sneakers made from lightweight canvas.
Score these walking shoes with breathable, lightweight fiber, available in eight different colors.
If you're looking for the comfiest summer sandal, look no further than this carbon-negative (according to the brand) slide.
The high-performance midsole of the Tree Flyer is big on cushion and energy return, making long runs easier on your body.
Keep things soft and cozy with Allbirds' slip-on sneakers made with ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.
The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving.
