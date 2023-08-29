If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Dasher 2 sneakers are on sale for $79. Perfect for fall adventures, the upgraded Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds deals before your favorite style sells out.

Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Trail Runners SWT Allbirds Women's Trail Runners SWT If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds. $140 $56 Shop Now

Women's Tree Dasher 2 Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2 Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support. $135 $79 Shop Now

Women's Tree Loungers Allbirds Women's Tree Loungers For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons. $100 $40 Shop Now

Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Women's Wool Runners Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials. Not only are these shoes great for travel, but they're perfect for everyday wear — especially in cooler climates. $110 $33 Shop Now

Women's Wool Pipers Allbirds Women's Wool Pipers This classic low top is a wear-with-everything style. The warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort. $110 $58 Shop Now

Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers These Allbirds ballet flats conform to your movements, providing flexible comfort so you can wear them all day long. $100 $70 Shop Now

Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Canvas Pacers Allbirds Men's Canvas Pacers Add a staple color to your wardrobe with these everyday sneakers made from lightweight canvas. $110 $55 Shop Now

Men's Tree Pipers Allbirds Men's Tree Pipers Score these walking shoes with breathable, lightweight fiber, available in eight different colors. $105 $74 Shop Now

Men's Wool Lounger Woven Allbirds Men's Wool Lounger Woven Keep things soft and cozy with Allbirds' slip-on sneakers made with ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design. $110 $33 Shop Now

Men's Tree Runners Allbirds Men's Tree Runners The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $105 $74 Shop Now

Men's Trail Runners SWT Allbirds Men's Trail Runners SWT Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support. $140 $56 Shop Now

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles Allbirds Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles These cozy Wool Dasher Mizzles boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a soft midsole for a smoother ride. $145 $99 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: