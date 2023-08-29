Sales & Deals

Allbirds Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers for Fall

Allbirds Labor Day Sale 2023
Allbirds
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:28 AM PDT, August 29, 2023

From Tree Dashers to Wool Runners, Allbirds is taking up to 50% off best-selling sustainable sneakers during their Labor Day Sale.

If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Dasher 2 sneakers are on sale for $79. Perfect for fall adventures, the upgraded Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds deals before your favorite style sells out. 

Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Trail Runners SWT

Allbirds

Women's Trail Runners SWT

If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds.

$140 $56

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Allbirds

Women's Tree Dasher 2

Enjoy an upgraded version of the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support. 

$135 $79

Women's Tree Loungers

Allbirds

Women's Tree Loungers

For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.

$100 $40

Women's Wool Runners

Allbirds

Women's Wool Runners

Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials. Not only are these shoes great for travel, but they're perfect for everyday wear — especially in cooler climates.

$110 $33

Women's Wool Pipers

Allbirds

Women's Wool Pipers

This classic low top is a wear-with-everything style. The warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.

$110 $58

Women's Tree Breezers

Allbirds

Women's Tree Breezers

These Allbirds ballet flats conform to your movements, providing flexible comfort so you can wear them all day long. 

$100 $70

Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Canvas Pacers

Allbirds

Men's Canvas Pacers

Add a staple color to your wardrobe with these everyday sneakers made from lightweight canvas. 

$110 $55

Men's Tree Pipers

Allbirds

Men's Tree Pipers

Score these walking shoes with breathable, lightweight fiber, available in eight different colors.

$105 $74

Men's Wool Lounger Woven

Allbirds

Men's Wool Lounger Woven

Keep things soft and cozy with Allbirds' slip-on sneakers made with ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.

$110 $33

Men's Tree Runners

Allbirds

Men's Tree Runners

The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

$105 $74

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Allbirds

Men's Trail Runners SWT

Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.

$140 $56

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles

Allbirds

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles

These cozy Wool Dasher Mizzles boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a soft midsole for a smoother ride.

$145 $99

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

