Allbirds Memorial Day Deals: Save Up to 25% On Sneakers, Running Shoes and Activewear
It's always a good idea to think about your carbon footprint, even when you're shopping for footwear or apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Memorial Day Sale, you can save a bit while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials.
Now through May 31, Allbirds has tons of deals on sneakers, running shoes, lounge shoes and even some athletic wear. Get up to 25% off on select products — including bestsellers like the Wool Runners.
By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes.
Check out our favorite shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Memorial Day Sale below.
Shop Women's Allbirds Products
Save on your winter shoes for next season, and add some comfort to your wardrobe thanks to these Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers from Allbirds.
These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets.
These are the brand's very first shoes. The best-selling Allbirds Wool Runners are soft and lightweight thanks to the superfine merino wool.
These impossibly cool fashion high tops are made from merino wool. Plus, the water repellent Puddle Guard ensures your toes stay dry.
Cozy up in these fluffy shearling sneakers from Allbirds. These Wool Dashers are great running shoes because they're made with shock-absorbing materials.
This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout.
The Allbirds Wool Lounger Fluffs are made with an easy slip-on design, so you can comfortably just slide them on. Plus, the ZQ Merino wool makes the shoe design cozy inside and out.
Shop Men's Allbirds Products
A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch.
These split-toned tartan mids used to be limited-edition print, but now they're a permanent Allbirds product (and we can see why). The sole interior makes them a fashionably functional pair of shoes.
Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry.
These warm Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs are perfect for cold-weather runs.
These cozy running shoes from Allbirds are crafted with a ZQ Merino wool, which works to provide "next-level comfort" — according to the retailer.
The extra cozy slide-on Wool Lounger is made with temperature-regulating merino wool. This soft wool sneaker also has a sugarcane midsole called SweetFoam®, which is made with the world's first carbon-negative green EVA.
The Allbirds Men's Long Sleeve Sea Tea is literally made to reduce and eliminate odors, and it's all thanks to the TrinoXO fabric blend.
