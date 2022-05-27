It's always a good idea to think about your carbon footprint, even when you're shopping for footwear or apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Memorial Day Sale, you can save a bit while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Now through May 31, Allbirds has tons of deals on sneakers, running shoes, lounge shoes and even some athletic wear. Get up to 25% off on select products — including bestsellers like the Wool Runners.

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes.

Check out our favorite shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Memorial Day Sale below.

Wool Runners Allbirds Wool Runners These are the brand's very first shoes. The best-selling Allbirds Wool Runners are soft and lightweight thanks to the superfine merino wool. $110 $83 Buy Now

Wool Dasher Mizzles Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzles These impossibly cool fashion high tops are made from merino wool. Plus, the water repellent Puddle Guard ensures your toes stay dry. $145 $109 Buy Now

Wool Dasher Fluffs Allbirds Wool Dasher Fluffs Cozy up in these fluffy shearling sneakers from Allbirds. These Wool Dashers are great running shoes because they're made with shock-absorbing materials. $145 $109 Buy Now

Wool Loungers Fluffs Allbirds Allbirds Wool Loungers Fluffs Allbirds The Allbirds Wool Lounger Fluffs are made with an easy slip-on design, so you can comfortably just slide them on. Plus, the ZQ Merino wool makes the shoe design cozy inside and out. $115 $87 Buy Now

Wool Piper Mids Allbirds Wool Piper Mids These split-toned tartan mids used to be limited-edition print, but now they're a permanent Allbirds product (and we can see why). The sole interior makes them a fashionably functional pair of shoes. $120 $90 Buy Now

Wool Runners Allbirds Wool Runners These cozy running shoes from Allbirds are crafted with a ZQ Merino wool, which works to provide "next-level comfort" — according to the retailer. $110 $83 Buy Now

Wool Loungers Allbirds Wool Loungers The extra cozy slide-on Wool Lounger is made with temperature-regulating merino wool. This soft wool sneaker also has a sugarcane midsole called SweetFoam®, which is made with the world's first carbon-negative green EVA. $105 $79 Buy Now

