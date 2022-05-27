Shopping

Allbirds Memorial Day Deals: Save Up to 25% On Sneakers, Running Shoes and Activewear

By ETonline Staff
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds

It's always a good idea to think about your carbon footprint, even when you're shopping for footwear or apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Memorial Day Sale, you can save a bit while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. 

Now through May 31, Allbirds has tons of deals on sneakers, running shoes, lounge shoes and even some athletic wear. Get up to 25% off on select products — including bestsellers like the Wool Runners.

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes. 

Check out our favorite shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Memorial Day Sale below. 

Shop Women's Allbirds Products

Allbirds Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers
Allbirds Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers
Allbirds
Allbirds Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers

Save on your winter shoes for next season, and add some comfort to your wardrobe thanks to these Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers from Allbirds.

$155$117
Natural Run Short
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Natural Run Short

These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets. 

$68$58
Wool Runners
allbirds wool runners
Allbirds
Wool Runners

These are the brand's very first shoes. The best-selling Allbirds Wool Runners are soft and lightweight thanks to the superfine merino wool.

$110$83
Wool Dasher Mizzles
Allbirds Women's Wool Dasher Mizzles
Allbirds
Wool Dasher Mizzles

These impossibly cool fashion high tops are made from merino wool. Plus, the water repellent Puddle Guard ensures your toes stay dry.

$145$109
Wool Dasher Fluffs
Allbirds Wool Dasher Flufs
Allbirds
Wool Dasher Fluffs

Cozy up in these fluffy shearling sneakers from Allbirds. These Wool Dashers are great running shoes because they're made with shock-absorbing materials.

$145$109
Natural Run Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
Allbirds
Natural Run Tank

This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout. 

$48$41
Wool Loungers Fluffs
Allbirds
allbirds women's wool loungers fluffs
Allbirds
Wool Loungers Fluffs
Allbirds

The Allbirds Wool Lounger Fluffs are made with an easy slip-on design, so you can comfortably just slide them on. Plus, the ZQ Merino wool makes the shoe design cozy inside and out. 

$115$87

Shop Men's Allbirds Products

Natural Run Short
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Natural Run Short

A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch. 

$68$58
Wool Piper Mids
Allbirds Men's Wool Piper Mids
Allbirds
Wool Piper Mids

These split-toned tartan mids used to be limited-edition print, but now they're a permanent Allbirds product (and we can see why). The sole interior makes them a fashionably functional pair of shoes. 

$120$90
Natural Run Tee
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Allbirds
Natural Run Tee

Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry. 

$58$50
Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs
Men's Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs
Allbirds
Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs

These warm Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs are perfect for cold-weather runs. 

$155$117
Wool Runners
Allbirds Men's Wool Runners
Allbirds
Wool Runners

These cozy running shoes from Allbirds are crafted with a ZQ Merino wool, which works to provide "next-level comfort" — according to the retailer.

$110$83
Wool Loungers
Allbirds Men's Wool Loungers
Allbirds
Wool Loungers

The extra cozy slide-on Wool Lounger is made with temperature-regulating merino wool. This soft wool sneaker also has a sugarcane midsole called SweetFoam®, which is made with the world's first carbon-negative green EVA. 

$105$79
Long Sleeve Sea Tea
Allbirds Men's Long Sleeve Sea Tee
Allbirds
Long Sleeve Sea Tea

The Allbirds Men's Long Sleeve Sea Tea is literally made to reduce and eliminate odors, and it's all thanks to the TrinoXO fabric blend. 

$58$50

