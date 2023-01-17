Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds makes some of the best all-day walking shoes. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds shoes are super versatile and even loved by celebs including including Ben Affleck, Blake Lively, and Jessica Alba. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds or you've been wanting to try the brand for the first time, popular Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale for up to 40% off right now. Shop Men's Allbirds Deals Shop Women's Allbirds Deals Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."

With prices starting at less than $70, you can update your footwear for less. If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds Tree Dashers are on sale. The original Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step.

Ahead, shop our favorite deals on shoes from the Allbirds Sale before your size and favorite color sells out.

Women's Tree Flyers Allbirds Women's Tree Flyers Go faster and farther with Allbirds' new Tree Flyer. Lightweight, super springy, and wildly comfortable, this distance running shoe makes your extra efforts feel effortless. $160 $129 Shop Now

Tree Dasher 1 Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1s. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar. $125 $89 Shop Now

Men's Tree Dasher 1 Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 1 With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and chances are you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them. $125 $89 Shop Now

Men's Tree Flyers Allbirds Men's Tree Flyers The new high-performance midsole of the Tree Flyer is big on cushion and energy return, making long runs easier on your body. $160 $129 Shop Now

Wool Pipers Allbirds Wool Pipers With winter on the horizon, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 $74 Shop Now

