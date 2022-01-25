Allbirds Shoe Sale: Shop the Sustainable Sneakers for 20% Off
It's always a good idea to think about your carbon footprint, even when you're shopping for footwear. Thanks to the deals on Allbirds shoes, you can save a bit of money while shopping for environmentally-friendly sneakers.
By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds the New Zealand-American footwear company that uses a direct-to-consumer approach (meaning they only sell its shoes on its own website and in its own stores). But more importantly, it's a brand with a mission: to design environmentally friendly and sustainable footwear. With Allbirds' current sale, you can save 20% on the select sustainable shoes from the brand.
The Allbirds style is basic design, form and function you can wear anywhere and everywhere. Its first shoe, the Wool Runner, is made from New Zealand superfine merino wool. Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes" Since then, the company has churned out a number of styles for its footwear line -- and has since expanded to clothes, with new T-shirts as part of its latest launch, encouraging shoppers like you to build more sustainable closets.
There are so many more reasons to love this eco-conscious brand. We've been fans for a while because its shoes are made with natural and sustainable materials, they're machine washable and there's no need to wear socks with them. But along with that, the shoes have a smaller impact on climate change and the environment.
Combined that with the shoes' comfort, and there's no reason not to love the brand's shoes. With some many reasons to adore Allbird's shoes, it keep feel nearly impossible to find the perfect pair for you. To help you decide what sneakers are best for you and your lifestyle, ET pulled together our favorite Allbirds shoes.
Of course, environmental protection doesn't stop at one brand. So, we also added in some of our other favorite sustainable footwear brands on the market for when you want to expand your eco-friendly closet even further. Scroll down to see the sustainable fashion products we're loving below.
Shop Women's Shoes
Shop Men's Shoes
Check Out These Other Sustainable Picks
RELATED CONTENT:
These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are $100 Off at the Amazon Sale
Crocs Takes Up to 50% Off Shoes and Charms in This Limited-Time Sale
The 20 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Nike, Adidas, Asics & More
Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes
Coach Outlet Fresh Start Sale: The Best Deals on Bags, Shoes, and More