Allbirds Shoe Sale: Shop the Sustainable Sneakers for 20% Off

It's always a good idea to think about your carbon footprint, even when you're shopping for footwear. Thanks to the deals on Allbirds shoes, you can save a bit of money while shopping for environmentally-friendly sneakers.

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds the New Zealand-American footwear company that uses a direct-to-consumer approach (meaning they only sell its shoes on its own website and in its own stores). But more importantly, it's a brand with a mission: to design environmentally friendly and sustainable footwear. With Allbirds' current sale, you can save 20% on the select sustainable shoes from the brand.

The Allbirds style is basic design, form and function you can wear anywhere and everywhere. Its first shoe, the Wool Runner, is made from New Zealand superfine merino wool. Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes" Since then, the company has churned out a number of styles for its footwear line -- and has since expanded to clothes, with new T-shirts as part of its latest launch, encouraging shoppers like you to build more sustainable closets.

There are so many more reasons to love this eco-conscious brand. We've been fans for a while because its shoes are made with natural and sustainable materials, they're machine washable and there's no need to wear socks with them. But along with that, the shoes have a smaller impact on climate change and the environment.

Combined that with the shoes' comfort, and there's no reason not to love the brand's shoes. With some many reasons to adore Allbird's shoes, it keep feel nearly impossible to find the perfect pair for you. To help you decide what sneakers are best for you and your lifestyle, ET pulled together our favorite Allbirds shoes.

Of course, environmental protection doesn't stop at one brand. So, we also added in some of our other favorite sustainable footwear brands on the market for when you want to expand your eco-friendly closet even further. Scroll down to see the sustainable fashion products we're loving below.

Shop Women's Shoes

Tree Dashers Allbirds Tree Dashers The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe. $125 $99 Buy Now

Wool Runners Allbirds Wool Runners The brand's very first offering and best selling shoes, the Allbirds Wool Runners are soft and lightweight thanks to the superfine merino wool. $98 Buy Now

Wool Dasher Mizzles Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzles Impossibly cool fashion high tops made from merino wool. This style's water repellent Puddle Guard ensures your toes stay dry. $138 Buy Now

Wool Loungers Allbirds Wool Loungers The extra cozy slide-on Wool Lounger is made with temperature-regulating merino wool. This soft wool sneaker also has a sugarcane midsole called SweetFoam®, which is made with the world's first carbon negative green EVA and. $98 $98 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

Wool Dasher Fluffs Allbirds Wool Dasher Fluffs Cozy up in these fluffy, limited-edition shearling sneakers from Allbirds. These Wool Dashers are limited-edition shoes that are made with shock-absorbing materials. $138 Buy Now

Tree Runners Allbirds Tree Runners The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $98 Buy Now

Tree Toppers Allbirds Tree Toppers Made from the breezy eucalyptus tree, the Tree Topper is a high top shoe that conforms to each movement. Also cool: The laces are made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. $108 Buy Now

Shop Men's Shoes

Tree Dashers Allbirds Tree Dashers These shoes are flexible and breathable, so they move with your feet while you run, walk or exercise. Like other Allbirds' products, these are eco-friendly. $125 $99 Buy Now

Trail Runners SWT Allbirds Trail Runners SWT These shoes are man for trekking nearly any trail. Thanks to the gripping treads, these trail runners can latch onto most terrains so that you'll maintain your balance while on a hike. $138 Buy Now

Wool Piper Mids Allbirds Wool Piper Mids These split-toned tartan mids are a limited-edition print, and we can see why. The sole interior makes them a fashionably functional shoe. $118 Buy Now

Tree Toppers Allbirds Tree Toppers Because these shoes are made from breathable fabric, they help keep odors at bay. Plus, these tree toppers are machine washable, so you can easily clean them if they ever get dirty. $108 Buy Now

Wool Runner Fluffs Allbirds Wool Runner Fluffs If you're in need of a winter running sneaker, then these wool runners might be perfect for you. They have a fuzzy wool fabric on the exterior, but they're also lined with wool so you can stay toasty during a cold morning jog. $108 Buy Now

Tree Skippers Allbirds Tree Skippers These skipper are incredibly comfortable because the interior of the shoe flexes to fight your feet. Like many other Allbirds' sneakers, these shoes are machine washable. $98 Buy Now

Check Out These Other Sustainable Picks

TOMS Alpargata Burlap TOMS TOMS Alpargata Burlap Slip into these environmentally-friendly shoes from TOMS, which are designed with materials (like a carbon negative Green EVA outsole made from sugarcane) to create a lesser impact on the earth. $55 $45 Buy Now

Cariuma Ibi Cariuma Cariuma Ibi Add a pop of color to your ensembles with a pair of Cariuma sneakers, like the brand's classic Ibi. The Brazilian brand's signature style features plant materials like bamboo, with laces created from recycled plastics. Plus, you can grab the style a handful of including this vibrant green for Earth Day. $98 Buy Now

Veja V-10 Sneakers Amazon Veja V-10 Sneakers Is the special woman in your life is looking to add a sustainable piece of fashion to her wardrobe that also happens to be Meghan Markle-approved? Grab these Veja sneakers, which the Duchess of Sussex owns in another colorway. This particular style from the footwear brand is made from leather, rubber and rice waste, organic cotton, sugar cane and other environmentally friendly materials. $150 Buy Now

