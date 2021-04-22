Allbirds: Shop the Customer-Loved Sustainable Sneakers in Honor of Earth Day
While Earth Day officially falls on April 22 (that's today!), supporting the planet and progressing the environmental movement can be an everyday activity. Sure, you might not be able to do every activity you have on your list to celebrate Earth Day year-round, but if there's one way to give Mother Earth some love in our daily lives, it's with our clothes. And if you're looking for some sustainable brands to keep in your arsenal, Allbirds should be at the top of your list.
By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds the New Zealand-American footwear company that uses a direct-to-consumer approach (meaning they only sell its shoes on its own website and in its own stores). But more importantly, it's a brand with a mission: to design environmentally friendly and sustainable footwear.
The Allbirds style is basic design, form and function you can wear anywhere and everywhere. Its first shoe, the Wool Runner, is made from New Zealand superfine merino wool. Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes" Since then, the company has churned out a number of styles for its footwear line -- and has since expanded to clothes, with new T-shirts as part of its latest launch, encouraging shoppers like you to build more sustainable closets and embrace the spirit of Earth Day everyday day of the year.
There are so many more reasons to love this eco-conscious brand. We've been fans for a while because its shoes are made with natural and sustainable materials, they're machine washable and there's no need to wear socks with them. But along with that, the shoes have a smaller impact on climate change and the environment. Combine that with its comfort, and there's no reason not to love the brand's shoes.
In honor of Earth Day, we pulled together our favorite Allbirds shoes -- along with some of the brand's other must-have items -- that'll be the perfect additions to your Earth Day celebration, no matter what day of the year it is. And just in case you want to embrace the beauty of nature, get into the spirit and sign up for some Earth Day activities (and don't forget to sport your Allbirds shoes!).
Of course, environmental protection doesn't stop at one brand. So, we also added in some of our other favorite sustainable footwear brands on the market for when you want to expand your eco-friendly closet even further. Scroll down to see the sustainable fashion products we're loving below.
