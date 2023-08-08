Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are all fans of the revolutionary skincare brand NuFace — and for good reason. Its innovative facial toning devices are now cult-favorite skincare tools designed to give you in-office treatments right at home, claiming to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Now through Thursday, August 17, you can save on every single item NuFace has to offer during Dermstore's Anniversary Sale. During this celebration you can get 25% off microcurrent devices, attachments, serums and skincare routines when you apply code CHEERS at checkout.

There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology to activate your facial muscles, allowing you to tone, lift and contour right at home. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skin care device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

To help give your skincare routine the red carpet treatment for less, we've rounded up the best NuFace products on sale during The Dermstore Anniversary Sale — including the NuFace Trinity+ beloved for its ability to lift and firm skin for a sculpted look. Ahead, shop all the best NuFace deals available now to save on essentials for lifted and radiant skin.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Dermstore NuFACE Mini Starter Kit For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $220 $165 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Dermstore NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device used by Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston. The NuFACE Mini+, offered in pink, black or purple, targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go. $250 $188 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit Dermstore NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology. NuFACE claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time. $395 $316 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set Dermstore NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set This NuFACE set combines the power of microcurrent and red light therapy in one kit. The Wrinkle Reducer uses a targeted red LED treatment to provide additional help with reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $450 $338 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

NuFace Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare Routine Dermstore NuFace Trinity+ Supercharged Skincare Routine We consider the Trinity+ a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity+ Facial Trainer Smart Device, Supercharged IonPlex Mist, Silk Crème Activator and a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $395 $296 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device Dermstore NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device Get quick results with this powerful microcurrent skincare duo that claims to instantly target the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead and has been clinically shown to help visibly firm, smooth, and tighten within 3 minutes. $165 $124 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

