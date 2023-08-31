Amal Clooney was a vision in lace as she and her husband, George Clooney, stepped out in Venice, Italy, for the DVF Awards on Thursday evening.

The 45-year-old human rights attorney and 62-year-old Oscar winner made quite the style statements as they made their way to the prestigious ceremony. Per usual, George was the doting husband as he was seen holding his wife's hand as they got into a boat and headed off to the event. And in another sweet moment, the Clooneys looked sun-kissed as they waited on a deck for their water transportation to arrive.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Amal was dressed in a blush pink lace dress that included a dramatic tulle overskirt. She paired the eye-catching style with a pair of metallic sandals. For her hair, the mother-of-two wore her dark brown tresses pinned half up and half down with a minimal bang sweeping the side of her face. Bringing the elegance together, Amal opted against a necklace, calling all the attention to her subtle silver dropped earrings.

As for George, he was as handsome as ever in a relaxed black suit, and beat the summer heat by leaving his shirt unbuttoned at the top.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Amal along with four other ladies are being honored by Diane von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation at the 14th annual ceremony for their work transforming the lives of women. Amal will be given the Leadership Award and celebrated for her work in human rights.

Franco Origlia/GC Images

Ahead of the event, von Furstenberg took to her Instagram to share pics from a luncheon featuring the honorees, including Amal, who wore a posh green dress for the daytime outing.

"Getting together for lunch and meet before the DVF Awards ! Women InCharge !" the designer wrote.

Aside from being honored, Venice holds a special place for the happy couple. In 2014, George and Amal said "I do" during a wedding ceremony held at the Ca' Farsetti palace in the romantic city in Italy. Their recent outing comes ahead of their ninth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27.

Earlier this week, George and Amal -- who own property in Lake Cuomo, Italy -- were spotted showing off their style and a little PDA during an outing in Venice. Amal wore a white shift dress with blue embroidered flowers, and completed her look by sporting black sling-back shoes and oversized sunglasses. For his part, George coordinated with his wife in a pair of light blue linen pants and a navy top (which matched his wife's flowers) and sunglasses.

