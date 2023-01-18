'90s kids, this one's for you! Amanda Bynes is set to reunite with some of her All That co-stars at the upcoming '90s Con.

According to People, Bynes will be joined by Nickelodeon co-stars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg at the upcoming event, which will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19.

Speaking exclusively with the outlet Wednesday, Bynes said she's "really excited," to catch up with her former castmates and meet fans of the show.

"I'm really excited to reunite with my castmates and meet the fans at '90s Con," Bynes, who appeared on the sketch comedy series from 1996 to 2000, told People.

In addition to sitting on a panel, the cast will be available for meet and greets, as well as be photo opportunities in front of a replica of the show's famed orange couch.

While the All That crew has had reunions over the years, this is the first time Bynes will be getting together with her former castmates in some time.

Often dubbed the Saturday Night Live for tweens, All That ran for 10 seasons on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2005 and boasted a bevy of talent, including Kenan Thompson and Nick Cannon.

The series also inspired several spinoffs, including Bynes' The Amanda Show and Kenan & Kel. After some time off the air, All That was rebooted with a new cast in 2019.

Mitchell spoke to ET about the All That reboot in 2019, where he reflected on his time working alongside Bynes and the possibility of collaborating again in the future.

"I love Amanda, she's like [my] little sister. She's so fearless," Mitchell recounted. "I remember her being on set, she told me, 'Hey, Kel, I wanna do the physical comedy that you do.' So I used to show her little tricks to do that would make her comedy just awesome."

"She did everything so great, so awesome, she was super fearless," he continued.

At the time, Mitchell also said he wanted Bynes to make a cameo in the All That reboot, which he served as an executive producer on alongside Thompson.

"We really want her to do a cameo in All That. We've been talking about that," Mitchell shared. "So, Amanda, come on, girl! Call ya brother up!"

All That was ultimately taken off the air in March 2020 after Nickelodeon postponed its live-action productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

