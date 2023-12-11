Amanda Bynes is clearing up rumors when it comes to why she looks different these days.

In a TikTok video posted Monday, the Hairspray actress shared that she underwent a procedure called a Blepharoplasty to remove the skin on her eyelids, a decision which she says has made all the difference.

"So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look and I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery," Bynes says in the video. "I don't have those skinfolds anymore -- it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the procedure is used to improve the overall appearance of the eyelids.

"It helps reduce the look of tired eyes from your lower lids and removes drooping skin from your upper lids. While the surgery is typically safe, there are risks involved," the famed institution states on its website. While largely used as a cosmetic procedure, the Mayo Clinic reports that the surgery can improve eye problems caused by the sagging skin blocking a patient's peripheral vision. While it's unclear what Bynes' reason was for undergoing the procedure, it would appear it's a decision she's not soon to regret.

"I feel a lot better now about myself and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery and it's one of the greatest things I could've ever done," she says in the clip, which has since been liked by more than 60,000.

In September, ET reported that Bynes was working toward recovering after a rocky year filled with ups and downs caused by mental and physical health issues.

A source said, "Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts."

Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold back in June, days after being detained by police and evaluated by medical personnel.

In July, she checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County, just a week after checking out of an outpatient treatment facility in the Los Angeles area.

Things had been looking up for Bynes after her multi-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after she "provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed" to the court. A source told ET at the time that the actress' parents supported the end of the conservatorship.

Her ongoing mental health struggles continued however, after the actress split from her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael, for good, just days prior to being hospitalized in March, after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked.

