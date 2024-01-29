News

Amanda Davies, 'One Life to Live' Actress, Dead at 42

Erika Slezak and Amanda Davies
Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
By Paige Gawley
Published: 6:44 PM PST, January 29, 2024

The actress played the younger version of mom Erika Slezak's character on the soap opera.

Amanda Davies has died. The actress, who previously appeared on One Life to Live, "died very suddenly," her mom, Erika Slezak's, official fan club website recently revealed. She was 42.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly," the website read. "The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time."

No other details about Davies' death have been revealed.

Slezak played Victoria "Viki" Lord on the ABC soap opera for more than 40 years. In the early aughts, Davies joined the show to play a younger version of her mom's character.

Davies' dad, Brian Davies, is also an actor, having appeared in The Age of InnocenceConvoy and American Gigolo.

Davies' death comes a month after another tragedy rocked One Life to Live, when Kamar de los Reyes, who starred on the soap as Antonio Vega, died after a brief battle with cancer. He was 56.

