Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses
The Amazon Black Friday sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.
The Amazon Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Black Friday sale, includingtravel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, designer backpacks, kitchen appliances, fitness trackers, watches, luggage and more.
Shop all of the Ray-Ban deals that are part of the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Ahead, check out ET Style's picks from the Ray-Ban sale on Amazon.
