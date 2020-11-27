Amazon Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Black Friday sale, includingtravel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, designer backpacks, kitchen appliances, fitness trackers, watches, luggage and more.

Shop all of the Ray-Ban deals that are part of the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's picks from the Ray-Ban sale on Amazon.

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last! ORIGINALLY $194 $140 at Amazon

Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in eight different colors and styles, too! REGULARLY $154 $129.99 at Amazon

Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon/Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $175 $110 at Amazon

Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses. REGULARLY $207 $125.30 at Amazon

Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model and they are currently 59% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $500 $204 at Amazon

Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 17% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $173 $104.30 at Amazon

Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Ray-Ban Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose. ORIGINALLY $189 $107.30 at Amazon

Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray Ban Sunglasses are crafted with rectangular metal frames. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 36% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $204 $129.95 at Amazon

Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your fall look. REGULARLY $204 $107.80 at Amazon

Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style. ORIGINALLY $167 $102.90 at Amazon

