Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Oakley & More
Shade up at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Not onlydoes the sale include theabove mentioned brandsand Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brandmarkdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
Check out ET Style's best designer sunglasses deals below at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & So Much More
Oprah’s Favorite Things Are at Amazon: Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts
Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Still Going Strong: Best Deals on Apple, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: Best Sales at Amazon, Coach, Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Under $200
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on UGG -- Shop Boots, Slippers, Sneakers & More
Holiday Gift Guide for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $100
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More
Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Absolutely Everything
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 You Can Shop on Amazon
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Tory Burch Handbag Styles, Jewelry & More