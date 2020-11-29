The viral Amazon coat is being offered in a new fashionable style. The best-selling Orolay puffer coat now features a cozy and stylish fleece exterior for a trendier look. The new release is available in four different colorways and is on sale at the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale.

The original Orolay down coat gained major popularity in 2018 for its warm, dense design and affordable price. The newest style features windproof fabric, comfy hood, six big pockets, zipper closures, snap buttons for extension and fuzzy fleece panels. The piece is easy to throw on for the cold season ahead. Style with comfy leggings, boots and an oversized sweater.

Right after Black Friday, Amazon Cyber Monday is happening now with huge deals on fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, travel and tech products. Cyber Monday is a great chance for early holiday shoppers to prepare for the upcoming season or to score deals on just about anything, including electronics and smart home finds. Find our favorite deals from Cyber Monday here.

Shop the new Orolay Fleece Down Coat below.

Fleece Down Coat Orolay Amazon Fleece Down Coat Orolay $159.99 at Amazon

