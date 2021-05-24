Shopping

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Save Up to 50% Off on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Ray-Ban Sale
Getty Images/Ravi Meena/EyeEm

Memorial Day is just days away -- that means warm weather and sunny days ahead! Since we're expecting to be outdoors more often, you'll want to have everything you need for the summer -- including Sunglasses! If you're looking for new shades, now's the time to snag huge deals on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals you can find loads of discounts on our favorite styles of Ray-Ban sunglasses! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

Shop our best Ray-Ban discounts with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals

Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Expect a lot of compliments on these fab Ray-Ban glasses at a great value. These Round Sunglasses are also available in a Navy and Brown color.
$138
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. Save $35 on this pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses.
$176 (REGULARLY $211)
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about summer. 
$93 (REGULARLY $186)
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The iconic Aviator model has amber-tinted gradient lenses to reduce glare with style.
$176 (REGULARLY $180)
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style.
$147 (REGULARLY $167)
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
These Metal Round Ray-Ban Sunglasses are a retro classic. 
$161 (REGULARLY $184)
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in four different colors and styles, too!
$161 (REGULARLY $204)
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
These classic aviators are an Amazon #1 Best Seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces. 
$161 (REGULARLY $178)
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
rayban_aviator_classic_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
These Ray Ban sunnies are one of the most iconic sunglasses in the world that look great on just about any face shape. Ray Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses have a timeless style.
$211
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
These Italian-made sunglasses are a must for any spring break road trip. 
$150 (REGULARLY $159)
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
rayban_jackie_ohh_sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose.
$161 (REGULARLY $189)
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban Meteor Sunglasses are available in a variety of different colors and prints. These Sunglasses feature UV protection and are crafted with a nylon frame.
$83 (REGULARLY $165)
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions.
$150 (REGULARLY $194)
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
These Ray-Ban's Erika Sunglasses is available in 10 different colors including black, blue and purple. 
$173
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
These stylish, lightweight Ray Ban sunglasses are a timeless favorite.
$150 (REGULARLY $179)
Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses.
$125 (REGULARLY $179)
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$150 (REGULARLY $165)
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! 
$172 (REGULARLY $215)
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Switch up your style with these Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses. Going for a retro look? These Round Sunglasses are the perfect accessory and they're available in 20 other colors.
$172 (REGULARLY $215)
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. Available in 6 other colors.
$155 (REGULARLY $172)

