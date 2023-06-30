The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen appliance used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use multiple speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this summer, Amazon just dropped early Prime Deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers that home cooks won't want to miss.

Shop the KitchenAid Deals

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer is $100 off at Amazon right now. Not only does the tilt-head design allow you to easily add ingredients, but there are also 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe. From mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you'll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time. Available in 20 different colors, this best-selling KitchenAid mixer is a majorly stylish kitchen essential.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

Amazon Prime Day officially lands on July 11 and July 12, but you can shop more early deals on home and kitchen essentials now. Remember that you'll need to subscribe to Prime to take advantage of many (but not all) of the offers during the mega-sale event. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Aside from access to Amazon Prime Day 2023, membership benefits include fast, free delivery on millions of items and exclusive deals.

Sign Up for Prime

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Summer

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Up to 30% Off

These Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

So Much Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Cooler Deals for Summer: Save on Yeti, Igloo, and More

The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More

Save Now on Highly-Rated Portable Air Conditioners Ahead of Prime Day