Amazon Is Having A Rare Sale on KitchenAid Mixers, Attachments and Appliances Ahead of Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Whether you’ve taken up baking as a new hobby or are always looking for ways to save time while cooking, now is the best time of year to upgrade your kitchen. That’s because one of the biggest sale events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, officially begins next week on July 11. Ahead of Prime Day 2023, the site has been launching a bunch of early deals so you can actually start saving big now. 

If you want to reach your full Martha Stewart potential, Amazon is having a rare KitchenAid sale that is offering early Prime Day deals on mixers, attachments and more small kitchen appliances from the beloved brand. Not only is a KitchenAid mixer a reliable baking and cooking assistant, but the quality craftsmanship is what makes them so popular and long-lasting. With Amazon's Prime Day KitchenAid deals, you can save up to 50% on kitchen staples.

Home cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers. Now shoppers can save on restaurant-quality appliances as well as a wide selection of attachments to take your KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the next level. From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a coffee maker with variable brew stregths, shop all the best Prime Day KitchenAid deals already available at Amazon today. 

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer Deals

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

The iconic KitchenAid mixer is up to $100 off at Amazon right now.

$460$353
KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment
KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II
KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts.

$90$75
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer

From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier. 

$60$45

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Deals

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit

Dice, slice, shred and julienne your favorite fruits, vegetables and hard cheeses. The exclusive ExactSlice System allows you to slice from thick to thin with one slide of the lever.

$250$160
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

Get nearly 50% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables.

$130$70
KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

With the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment it's so easy to create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks. 

$100$75
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment

The Gourmet Pasta Press makes six different types of fresh pasta from scratch quickly and easily: Spaghetti, Bucatini, Fusilli, Rigatoni, Small Macaroni and Large Macaroni.

$220$170
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set Attachment
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set Attachment
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set Attachment

No longer settle for pre-packaged pasta when making it fresh is easy. The 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Set includes a Pasta Roller, Spaghetti Cutter and Fettuccine Cutter.

$199$150
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment

Make thick and creamy ice cream at home, in small batches, and enjoy right out the bowl.

$100$70

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Appliance Deals

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid KFC3516IC 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.

$60$44
KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate
KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate
KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate

Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-up coffee maker, with Spiral Showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. 

$140$110

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

