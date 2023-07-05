Whether you’ve taken up baking as a new hobby or are always looking for ways to save time while cooking, now is the best time of year to upgrade your kitchen. That’s because one of the biggest sale events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, officially begins next week on July 11. Ahead of Prime Day 2023, the site has been launching a bunch of early deals so you can actually start saving big now.

If you want to reach your full Martha Stewart potential, Amazon is having a rare KitchenAid sale that is offering early Prime Day deals on mixers, attachments and more small kitchen appliances from the beloved brand. Not only is a KitchenAid mixer a reliable baking and cooking assistant, but the quality craftsmanship is what makes them so popular and long-lasting. With Amazon's Prime Day KitchenAid deals, you can save up to 50% on kitchen staples.

Home cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers. Now shoppers can save on restaurant-quality appliances as well as a wide selection of attachments to take your KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the next level. From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a coffee maker with variable brew stregths, shop all the best Prime Day KitchenAid deals already available at Amazon today.

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer Deals

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Deals

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Get nearly 50% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables. $130 $70 Shop Now

Best Prime Day KitchenAid Appliance Deals

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper Amazon KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep. $60 $44 Shop Now

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate Amazon KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-up coffee maker, with Spiral Showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. $140 $110 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Roombas Are Up to 44% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day

40 Best Amazon 4th of July Deals You Can Still Shop Ahead of Prime Day

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Has Unbeatable Deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers Right Now

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale Just in Time for Summer

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Summer

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Up to 30% Off