Sales & Deals

Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer: Shop Top-Rated Rachael Ray & Ayesha Curry Cookware

By Sydney Sweetwood
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ayesha Curry Cookware Sale
Amazon

From outdoor brunches to backyard dinner parties, this season has a lot of home cooking in store and Amazon has everything you need to prepare for your next warm-weather gathering. Right now, the retailer is heating things up with incredible deals on kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja and KitchenAid, along with Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry cookware. 

Shop Amazon Kitchen Deals

Nothing sparks joy quite like saving money on something you know you’ll use every day like all the tools, utensils, appliances, dishes, and cookware used in the kitchen. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon has all kinds of kitchenware discounts on best-sellers like Keurig coffee makers, Le Creuset cast irons and KitchenAid mixers.

To help you prepare delicious summer meals and save time in the kitchen, we've gathered our favorite Amazon deals on colorful highly-rated cookware and appliances. Hurry to shop the best kitchen deals to brighten up your home this summer and check out our favorites from Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry's collections. 

Rachael Ray Create Delicious Deep Nonstick Frying Pan
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Deep Nonstick Frying Pan
Amazon
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Deep Nonstick Frying Pan

Featuring a light blue shimmer finish and PlatinumShield Technology silver nonstick for effortless food release, Rachael Ray's nonstick fry pan makes cleanup a breeze.

$35$29
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Save now on Keurig's single serve coffee brewer in six different colors. 

$100$60
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt,
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt

The Le Creuset Sauteuse is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. The unique shallow yet wide size is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals. 

$300$239
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
Amazon
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan

Ninja's easy-to-use Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan replaces a stainless-steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan and baking dish.

$130$85
Ayesha Curry Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set
Ayesha Curry Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set

Simplify your meal prep process with this sleek knife set.

$45$34
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

Up your culinary caliber with the iconic KitchenAid mixer. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer. 

$460$400
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond Knives
Amazon
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set

Selena Gomez used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. Score this Amazon deal and save on Selena's rainbow knife set to give your kitchen tools a spring refresh, while supplies last.

$90$77
Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Cookware Set
Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Cookware Set

Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this 14-piece Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Cookware Set.

$150$140
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid KHM512IC 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Amazon
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer

This KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer can seriously elevate your at-home baking antics.

$60$54
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler
Amazon
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler

If you start your mornings in a rush and don’t have time to prepare your iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds. It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly into your HyperChiller.

$25$17
GreenPan 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
GreenPan 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
GreenPan 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

GreenPan's cookware set is incredibly durable and scratch-resistant. Plus, it is oven and broiler-safe up to 600°F to support all of your cooking needs. 

$400$269
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer

Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale at Amazon.

$70$46
WITH COUPON
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Featuring saucepans in two convenient sizes, a covered Dutch oven, two frying pans, gourmets and novice chefs alike will be prepped in the kitchen.

 

 

$100$91
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid KFC3516IC 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
Amazon
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.

$60$55

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders at Amazon

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock at Amazon

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer

The 55 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Today

The Best Keurig Deals on Amazon for the Back-to-School Season

The Best Ice Cream Makers to Beat the Heat This Summer

The 25 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage

The Best Espresso Machine Deals from Nespresso, De'Longhi and More

Keep Your Drinks Cold This Summer with The Best Cooler Deals on Amazon