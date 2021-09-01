Shopping

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Deals on Skechers -- Up To 40% Off Sneakers, Boots, & More

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Labor Day weekend is a couple days away it, which means cookouts and plenty of deals from Amazon! While you might be doing some last-minute back to school shopping for supplies and backpacks, the Amazon Labor Day sale can take care of your fall wardrobe, including shoes. Right now, Amazon has tons of deals on Skechers. 

Whether you need comfortable kicks for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your kids heading back to school, you can find discounts of up to 40% off on Skechers at Amazon. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon's Labor Day deals

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Amazon
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Tthese Men's bungee lace workout shoes have a memory foam insole to make your runs more comfortable. 
$71 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Skechers Women's Cleo-Scalloped Knit Skimmer Ballet Flat
Amazon
Skechers Women's Cleo-Scalloped Knit Skimmer Ballet Flat
These comfy slip-ons are just right for spring. They feature Air Cooled Memory Foam™ cushioned insole and a flexible rubber traction outsole.
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Amazon
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock-absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort.
$70 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Amazon
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
These shoes are designed for dog lovers, but they'd be hard to resist even if for cat lovers. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker
Comfort and cute go hand-in-hand with these Skechers kids' Dreamy Lites sneakers. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Good for wide feet, these casual shoes have a relaxed fit if comfort is what you're after. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
These simple sneakers are versatile enough to wear with a dress or shorts. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Skechers Women's Parallel Cross Wires
Amazon
Skechers Women's Parallel Cross Wires
Put a little spring in your step with these strappy wedge sandals. 
$39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
These walking flats are the perfect shoe for transitioning into fall outfits. 
$61 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe
Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement.  
$75 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno
We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. They're also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85)
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan
Amazon
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan
If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. The memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. 
$45 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Get a jump start on spring training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Dazzling Sport Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Dazzling Sport Sandal
If you're going to be active this summer, sporty sandals are a must-have. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)

