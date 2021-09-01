Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot Amazon Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock-absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort. $70 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Amazon Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement. $75 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) BUY NOW

Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan Amazon Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. The memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. $45 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

