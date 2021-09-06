Labor Day weekend is winding down and that means it's your last chance to save big on baby essentials with Amazon's Labor Day deals. Whether you're a new parent or you're shopping for one, you can find deals on a range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also has tons of items for new moms. Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for mothers-to-be.

Beyond baby essentials, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop ET's Maternity and Baby Guide to find top essentials and gifts for new moms.

ET Style's Top Picks on Baby Essentials from Amazon's Labor Day deals:

