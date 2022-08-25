Amazon has kicked off its Labor Day Sale early with plenty of tech deals worth shopping ahead of the holiday weekend. With smart home deals on Amazon devices like Fire TVs, Echo smart speakers, and more, shoppers can save on upgrades on for their living spaces. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best for entertainment. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which gadget is right for you.

Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices. Now, Amazon is offering Labor Day 2022 deals just as good as the other major shopping events to help you save on the best electronics. Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest savings on Amazon devices.

Ahead, check out the best early Labor Day deals on tech devices from Amazon.

Best Labor Day Deals on Echo Devices

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $85 $40 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Deals on Fire Tablets

Amazon's newest Fire 10 Tablet has enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, and take meetings with Zoom, all from this updated Fire 10 Tablet.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet This new 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games. $90 $70 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Deals on Fire TVs

Best Labor Day Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers. $120 $70 Buy Now

