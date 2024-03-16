Easter is just two weeks away and if you haven't started your gift shopping yet, take this as your sign. For Easter gifts that bring the springtime fun, Amazon just kicked off a huge sale on Disney, Marvel and Star Wars toys and collectibles. From The Mandalorian and Spider-Man to The Little Mermaid and Moana, Prime members can save up to 60% on the best Easter toys for the perfect basket.

Whether the kiddo in your life loves card games, board games, action figures, or play sets, there are pages and pages of toys for every interest. We even found Squishmallows and movie-inspired accessories like an authentic Space Ranger Training Visor from Disney Pixar's Lightyear for imaginative role play.

With the holiday nearing, time is running out to add some fun your little one's Easter basket this year. If you're looking for toys and gift ideas that will arrive in time, this Amazon Easter sale has you covered. Ahead, shop our favorite toys that kids will be overjoyed to find on Easter Sunday.

Candy Land: Disney Princess Edition Amazon Candy Land: Disney Princess Edition Remember playing the Candy Land board game as a kid? Introduce a new generation to this game with beloved Disney characters as they guide their princess mover around the rainbow path in a race to the enchanted castle. $17 $15 Shop Now

