The best toys are on sale for Amazon Prime members just in time to get your Easter baskets ready.
Easter is just two weeks away and if you haven't started your gift shopping yet, take this as your sign. For Easter gifts that bring the springtime fun, Amazon just kicked off a huge sale on Disney, Marvel and Star Wars toys and collectibles. From The Mandalorian and Spider-Man to The Little Mermaid and Moana, Prime members can save up to 60% on the best Easter toys for the perfect basket.
Whether the kiddo in your life loves card games, board games, action figures, or play sets, there are pages and pages of toys for every interest. We even found Squishmallows and movie-inspired accessories like an authentic Space Ranger Training Visor from Disney Pixar's Lightyear for imaginative role play.
With the holiday nearing, time is running out to add some fun your little one's Easter basket this year. If you're looking for toys and gift ideas that will arrive in time, this Amazon Easter sale has you covered. Ahead, shop our favorite toys that kids will be overjoyed to find on Easter Sunday.
Squishmallows Original Disney100 5-Pack Plush Box Set
Grow your little one's Squishmallows Squad with these super-soft, collectible Disney plushies. This box set includes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, the Cheshire Cat, Stitch and Tinker Bell.
Potato Head The Yamdalorian and The Tot
This Mandalorian-inspired Potato Head toy features 14 pieces to mix and mash. Plus, the adorable Tot figure inspired by Grogu fits inside the Yamdalorian's included pouch.
Spider-Gwen Web-Shot Slinger Mask and Blaster Set
For kids who love re-creating favorite moments from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, they load one of the two included projectiles into the Web-Shot Slinger and pretend to blast the bad guys with the press of a button.
Disney 'Wish' Asha Talking Plush Doll
Make someone's wish come true with the Disney Wish Talking Plush Asha doll. Fans of Disney's animated film Wish will love this adorable, interactive plush doll that talks.
Candy Land: Disney Princess Edition
Remember playing the Candy Land board game as a kid? Introduce a new generation to this game with beloved Disney characters as they guide their princess mover around the rainbow path in a race to the enchanted castle.
LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter
The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter set features a Master Yoda minifigure and R2-D2 droid figure, making it a great gift for a fellow Star Wars fan.
