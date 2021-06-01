Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Designer Sunglasses

Whether you're looking for serious eye protection for everyday wear this summer, or you just want a new summer fashion accessory for the beach, there are still deep discounts on designer sunglasses still available from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale.



If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs this Memorial Day weekend. Prices are as low as $14 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban slashed prices and the discounts are still available at Amazon's Memorial Day Sale.

Whether you're looking for deals at Amazon is a daily ritual or you're looking for Amazon summer clothes deals, we're still seeing fantastic deals, markdowns and discounts across categories from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, chinos, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, tank tops, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, pants, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, denim shorts, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, watches, flip flops, luggage, fitness trackers, and more. And if you want to get out and exercise more this spring, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers that are part of Amazon's daily deals.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun with Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale.

Check out ET Style's best designer sunglasses deals still available with Amazon's Memorial Day Sale.

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Wear these Versace women's sunglasses for a bold and confident look. At 48% off, there is no way you can pass up on these Versace Sunglasses. $140 (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses Amazon Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses These Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with a plastic frame and has gray gradient. These Michael Kors Sunglasses are currently 46% off at the Amazon Sale. $57 (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses Amazon COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses This iconic pilot shape is an easy-to-wear design and features adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These women's sunglasses from Coach also offer 100% UV protection. $77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $154) Buy Now

Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses If you haven't tried designer eyewear with polarized lenses, this is a great opportunity. Get these Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses now for more than 50% off. These trendy sunglasses are shown in tortoise shell frames, but they come in 18 different colors and styles. $64 (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $120 (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses Amazon Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses These Burberry frames are crafted with plastic frames with a UV coating and subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid. $130 (REGULARLY $260) Buy Now

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. Shop now to get them for at a $155 discount. $265 (REGULARLY $375) Buy Now

