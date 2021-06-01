Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Warm weather and sunny days are here! Since we're expecting to be outdoors more often, you'll want to have everything you need for the summer -- including sunglasses! If you're looking for new shades, you can still snag huge deals on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale! With Amazon Memorial Day deals still available, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.
The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts across categories from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, tank tops, underwear, pants, bras, activewear, designer backpacks, jean shorts, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, electronics, home decor, chinos, women's clothing, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, designer backpacks, kitchen appliances, fitness trackers, watches, luggage for the beach and more.
With its guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this spring. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon's Memorial Day Sale.
Shop our best Ray-Ban discounts still available from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale.
