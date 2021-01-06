The Amazon New Year Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands like Ray-Ban! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 40% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

The Amazon New Year Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon New Year Sale.



Shop our best Ray-Ban deals.

Predator 2 Sunglasses Ray Ban Amazon Predator 2 Sunglasses Ray Ban The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions. REGULARLY $194 $160 on Amazon

Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The timeless Ray Ban Aviator frames have amber-tinted lenses to reduce glare with style. REGULARLY $169.99 $143.65

Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style. ORIGINALLY $167 $147 at Amazon

Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in eight different colors and styles, too! REGULARLY $154 $129.99 at Amazon

Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon/Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $175 $145 at Amazon

Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your fall look. Save 30% on one pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses when you purchase two. REGULARLY $204 $154 at Amazon

New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 at Amazon

Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses. REGULARLY $207 $125.30 at Amazon

Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Ray-Ban Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose. ORIGINALLY $189 $154 at Amazon

Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model and they are currently 59% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $500 $204 at Amazon

Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 17% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $173 $143.75 at Amazon

