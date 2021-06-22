Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Amazon Prime Day - Day 2 is here! Warm weather and sunny days has arrived! And so have Prime Day deals! Since we're expecting to be outdoors more often, on the list of everything you need for the summer includes sunglasses. Amazon's Prime Day started June 21, so if you're looking for new shades, snag huge deals on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban at Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day. Right now, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses. Shop now because Amazon Prime Day ends today!
The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.
Beyond Ray-Ban, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Shop Ray-Ban discounts from Amazon Prime Day.
