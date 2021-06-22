Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Designer Sunglasses from Gucci, Coach, Tory Burch, Ray-Ban and More
We're on Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and we're seeing huge discounts on designer sunglasses. Whether you're looking for serious eye protection for everyday wear this summer, or you just want a new summer fashion accessory for the beach, you can find tons of deep discounts and markdowns on designer sunglasses with Amazon's Prime Day Deals.
If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs at Amazon. Prices are as low as $14 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban slashed prices and the discounts are still available at Amazon's Prime Day Deals.
Beyond sunglasses, right now, the sale event is showing us major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, kids/baby gear, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more at the Prime Day event.
If you want to get the most out of Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
ET's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses:
