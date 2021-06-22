Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Designer Sunglasses from Gucci, Coach, Tory Burch, Ray-Ban and More

By Amy Sheridan
We're on Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and we're seeing huge discounts on designer sunglasses. Whether you're looking for serious eye protection for everyday wear this summer, or you just want a new summer fashion accessory for the beach, you can find tons of deep discounts and markdowns on designer sunglasses with Amazon's Prime Day Deals.

If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs at Amazon. Prices are as low as $14 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban slashed prices and the discounts are still available at Amazon's Prime Day Deals.

Beyond sunglasses, right now, the sale event is showing us major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoesswimwear, men's clothingunderwearwatchescookware, kitchen appliancesshoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggingskids/baby gearluggage, fitness trackers, toys and more at the Prime Day event.

If you want to get the most out of Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

ET's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses:

SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
Amazon/SOJOS
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame
SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame and polarized lenses as well as, UV Protection.
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
$80 (REGULARLY $149)
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. 
$204 (REGULARLY $375)
Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
These Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with a plastic frame and has gray gradient. These Michael Kors Sunglasses are currently 46% off at the Amazon Sale.
$57 (REGULARLY $99)
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Amazon
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
These Burberry frames are crafted with plastic frames with a UV coating and subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid. 
$115 (REGULARLY $260)
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style. 
$71 (REGULARLY $152)
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$120 (REGULARLY $165)
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for just about any face shape, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. 
$50 (REGULARLY $180)
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Amazon
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
 Look and feel stylish in these Prada Sunglasses. They feature lightweight designer plastic frames to compliment a small face shape. 
$133 (REGULARLY $225)
Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Dolce and Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Sunnies are going square this spring and these shades from Dolce & Gabbana are a great transition into the trend.
$149 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses
Tory Burch Womens 0TY7106 57mm
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses
Get full coverage at half the price in these Tory Burch shades. 
$104 (REGULARLY $234)
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses
These Square Cateye Sunglasses are only $14. Get the luxury look without the high ticket price.
$11 (REGULARLY $18)
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
If you haven't tried designer eyewear with polarized lenses, this is a great opportunity. Get these Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses now for more than 50% off. These trendy sunglasses are shown in tortoise shell frames, but they come in 18 different colors and styles.
$64 (REGULARLY $149)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. 
$141 (REGULARLY $211)
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Amazon
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Wear these Versace women's sunglasses for a bold and confident look. At 48% off, there is no way you can pass up on these Versace Sunglasses.
$156 (REGULARLY $295)
COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses
COACH HC7111 57 mm Aviator Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses
This iconic pilot shape is an easy-to-wear design and features adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These women's sunglasses from Coach also offer 100% UV protection. 
$83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $154)
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Michael Kors MK2098U 378113 Brown Tortoise Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Get full coverage from these square sunglasses from Michael Kors. Get them now for more than 43% off the regular price while supplies last. 
$53 (REGULARLY $99)
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
$90 (REGULARLY $126)
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! 
$138 (REGULARLY $215)
Quay Australia Stop and Stare Twist
QUAY AUSTRALIA Stop and Stare Twist
Amazon
Quay Australia Stop and Stare Twist
Expect a few more glances in these sparkly Stop and Stare shades from Quay Australia. 
$47 (REGULARLY $65)
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
Get full coverage with these Ray-Ban sunglasses, available in 30 different colors.
$122 (REGULARLY $175)
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 45% off the retail price, while supplies last.
$80 (REGULARLY $157)
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
Amazon
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
These Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270 are made in a classic shape with a classic shade: Havana/brown gradient.
$142 (REGULARLY $240)
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
Amazon
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
These Persol sunglasses with a round frame are classy, retro and on mega-sale. Also available in Red, Black, Blue, and Violet Brown, save over 50% off these Persol Sunglasses.
$168 (REGULARLY $370)

