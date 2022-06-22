Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 and let's be real: the retailer is a hub for great deals year-round. But now that we're finally into the summer season and more outdoor festivities, Amazon is blooming with outdoor deals on everything from trending patio furniture pieces, garden tools and a number of other patio staples.

Through the Amazon Outlet, shoppers can score furniture sale discounts that are only available for a limited-time — with many of these finds expected to sell out fast (if not already).

To help you get a jumpstart on Amazon's Prime Day savings, the ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include ceramic flower pant pots and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 64% off.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to revive your backyard this summer? Outdoor hosting season is just around the corner. Shop the best deals on outdoor furniture for summer 2022, and check out Amazon's most functional storage furniture for small spaces.

SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator Amazon SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too. $500 $450 Buy Now

Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand Amazon Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand Give your potted plants a new home for the summer by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold up to 11 pots. Be sure to clip the coupon for the discount. $50 $35 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall Alpine Amazon Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall Alpine Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime. $260 $190 BUY NOW

