Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals on Patio, Garden, and Outdoor Essentials
Amazon Prime Day is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 and let's be real: the retailer is a hub for great deals year-round. But now that we're finally into the summer season and more outdoor festivities, Amazon is blooming with outdoor deals on everything from trending patio furniture pieces, garden tools and a number of other patio staples.
Through the Amazon Outlet, shoppers can score furniture sale discounts that are only available for a limited-time — with many of these finds expected to sell out fast (if not already).
To help you get a jumpstart on Amazon's Prime Day savings, the ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include ceramic flower pant pots and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 64% off.
Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to revive your backyard this summer? Outdoor hosting season is just around the corner. Shop the best deals on outdoor furniture for summer 2022, and check out Amazon's most functional storage furniture for small spaces.
Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.
This 3 piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.
This stone water fountain will turn your patio into a relaxing oasis. With four tiered bowls made of rust-resistant material and built-in LED lights, it'll offers a soothing addition to your backyard and plays a relaxing sound.
A durable storage deck box that doubles as an attractive bench for two.
Instead of heading inside when it's dark outside, this patio umbrella has solar LED lights that will light up the whole backyard. All you have to do is plug it in the electric outlet and you'll get an ambiance through the night.
Get this classic adirondack chair to liven up your outdoor decor.
Treat your plants to a cozy and secure planter that's as weather-friendly as it is chic.
Set the tone for your backyard, patio or even garden with this battery-powered Fatboy bulb that adds a gentle, warm light to any space.
Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too.
This antique bronze fire pit from Fire Sense has over 1,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.
Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige Patio Gazebo from Moorehead.
Give your potted plants a new home for the summer by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold up to 11 pots. Be sure to clip the coupon for the discount.
Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Security Systems
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More
Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Already Shop Now
The Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More
170+ Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop
Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now
20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Dropped Today on June 21
Amazon's Outlet Has Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off
Amazon's Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces
Best Amazon Deals on Organization and Storage for Summer Cleaning