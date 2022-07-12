Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop The Best Deals on Patio, Garden, and Outdoor Essentials
Now that we're finally into the summer season and spending more time outdoors, it is the perfect time to shop Amazon Prime Day outdoor deals. You can now find great prices on everything from trending patio furniture pieces, garden tools and a number of other patio staples.
The ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include ceramic flower pant pots and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 58% off.
Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to revive your backyard this summer? Shop the best deals on outdoor furniture for Summer 2022, and check out the best Amazon Prime Day furniture and home decor deals going on now to freshen up your home this season.
Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.
This 3 piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.
This stone water fountain will turn your patio into a relaxing oasis. With four tiered bowls made of rust-resistant material and built-in LED lights, it'll offers a soothing addition to your backyard and plays a relaxing sound.
This durable storage box is great for storing patio accessories, outdoor furniture cushions, garden tools, and more.
This fire pit can also be used as a table to hold drinks and food so you can relax while sitting around the fire.
Treat your plants to a cozy and secure planter that's as weather-friendly as it is chic.
Instead of heading inside when it's dark outside, this patio umbrella has solar LED lights that will light up the whole backyard. All you have to do is plug it in the electric outlet and you'll get an ambiance through the night.
Set the tone for your backyard, patio or even garden with this battery-powered Fatboy bulb that adds a gentle, warm light to any space.
Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too.
Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige Patio Gazebo from Moorehead.
This antique bronze fire pit from Fire Sense has over 1,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.
Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime.
Give your potted plants a new home for the summer by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold up to 11 pots. Be sure to clip the coupon for the discount.
