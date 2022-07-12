Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop The Best Deals on Patio, Garden, and Outdoor Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring Patio and Garden Deals on Amazon
Amazon

Now that we're finally into the summer season and spending more time outdoors, it is the perfect time to shop Amazon Prime Day outdoor deals. You can now find great prices on everything from trending patio furniture pieces, garden tools and a number of other patio staples.

The ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include ceramic flower pant pots and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 58% off.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to revive your backyard this summer? Shop the best deals on outdoor furniture for Summer 2022, and check out the best Amazon Prime Day furniture and home decor deals going on now to freshen up your home this season. 

Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit
Amazon
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit

Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.

$200$85
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This 3 piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.

$150$120
WITH COUPON
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Teamson
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Amazon
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Teamson

This stone water fountain will turn your patio into a relaxing oasis. With four tiered bowls made of rust-resistant material and built-in LED lights, it'll offers a soothing addition to your backyard and plays a relaxing sound. 

$200$166
Keter Marvel Plus 71 Gallon Storage Box
Keter Marvel Plus 71 Gallon Storage Box
Amazon
Keter Marvel Plus 71 Gallon Storage Box

This durable storage box is great for storing patio accessories, outdoor furniture cushions, garden tools, and more. 

$90$75
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table

This fire pit can also be used as a table to hold drinks and food so you can relax while sitting around the fire. 

$230$178
Ceramic Flower Plant Pots
Ceramic Flower Plant Pots
Amazon
Ceramic Flower Plant Pots

Treat your plants to a cozy and secure planter that's as weather-friendly as it is chic. 

$30$21 WITH COUPON
Patio Watcher 9 Feet Solar Umbrella 40 LED
Patio Watcher
Patio Watcher 9 Feet Solar Umbrella 40 LED
Amazon
Patio Watcher 9 Feet Solar Umbrella 40 LED
Patio Watcher

Instead of heading inside when it's dark outside, this patio umbrella has solar LED lights that will light up the whole backyard. All you have to do is plug it in the electric outlet and you'll get an ambiance through the night. 

$90$80
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern
Amazon
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern

Set the tone for your backyard, patio or even garden with this battery-powered Fatboy bulb that adds a gentle, warm light to any space.

$139$114
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator
Amazon
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator

Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too.

$500$360
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Amazon
Moorehead Patio Gazebo

Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige Patio Gazebo from Moorehead.

$411$355 WITH COUPON
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit
Amazon
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit

This antique bronze fire pit from Fire Sense has over 1,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.

$190$90
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Alpine
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Amazon
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Alpine

Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime.

$260$151
Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand
Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand
Amazon
Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand

Give your potted plants a new home for the summer by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold up to 11 pots. Be sure to clip the coupon for the discount.

$50$37

