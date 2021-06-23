Prime Day is over, but we're still seeing tons of fashion deals including huge discounts on designer sunglasses! Whether you're looking for serious eye protection for everyday wear this summer, or you just want a new summer fashion accessory for the beach, you can find tons of deep discounts and markdowns on designer sunglasses with Amazon's Prime Day Deals.



If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs at Amazon. Prices are as low as $14 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban slashed prices and the discounts are still available from Amazon's Prime Day Deals.

Beyond sunglasses, right now, the Post-Prime Day sale event is still showing us major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, kids/baby gear, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop ET Style's picks from designer sunglasses at Amazon below.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon's Post-Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses:

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $120 (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses If you haven't tried designer eyewear with polarized lenses, this is a great opportunity. Get these Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses now for more than 50% off. These trendy sunglasses are shown in tortoise shell frames, but they come in 18 different colors and styles. $64 (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Wear these Versace women's sunglasses for a bold and confident look. At 48% off, there is no way you can pass up on these Versace Sunglasses. $156 (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. $225 (REGULARLY $375) Buy Now

Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses Amazon Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses These Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with a plastic frame and has gray gradient. These Michael Kors Sunglasses are currently 46% off at the Amazon Sale. $53 (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses Amazon Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses These Burberry frames are crafted with plastic frames with a UV coating and subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid. $117 (REGULARLY $260) Buy Now

COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses Amazon COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses This iconic pilot shape is an easy-to-wear design and features adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These women's sunglasses from Coach also offer 100% UV protection. $84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $154) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day Is Over, But Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is Still 17% Off

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Best Tech Deals Still Available

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Shoes Still Available to Shop

170+ Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Sandals Still Available to Shop Now

The Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off On Amazon

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 40% Off on Amazon

The Best Beauty Steals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Bras

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Sneakers

Best Fitness Finds Under $20 at Walmart Deals for Days

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now

Our Favorite 300 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Shop the Biggest Sales Competing With Amazon Prime Day