Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has officially begun, which means now's the perfect time to score deals on Instant Pot kitchen appliances to help prepare for Thanksgiving and upcoming holiday family get-togethers. To start getting prepared for the cozy season of cooking and hosting, Amazon is offering huge discounts on fan-favorite Instant Pots. The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions.

Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups. That's why we've rounded up the best Instant Pot sales happening right now. Though the brand is most known for its convenient pressure cookers, Instant Pot also makes popular air fryers, coffee makers, and even air purifiers. So there's no shortage of products to choose from when browsing Amazon's Instant Pot deals.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Instant Pot products ahead of the holiday season, and get up to 46% off your new go-to countertop appliance.

