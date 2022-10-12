Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 50% On Pressure Cookers, Air Fryers, Dutch Ovens and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 38% On Convenient Pressure Cookers
Instant Pot

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has officially begun, which means now's the perfect time to score deals on Instant Pot kitchen appliances to help prepare for Thanksgiving and upcoming holiday family get-togethers. To start getting prepared for the cozy season of cooking and hosting, Amazon is offering huge discounts on fan-favorite Instant Pots. The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. 

Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups. That's why we've rounded up the best Instant Pot sales happening right now. Though the brand is most known for its convenient pressure cookers, Instant Pot also makes popular air fryerscoffee makers, and even air purifiers. So there's no shortage of products to choose from when browsing Amazon's Instant Pot deals. 

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Instant Pot products ahead of the holiday season, and get up to 46% off your new go-to countertop appliance.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo

This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer. 

$200$180
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Not only does this Instant Pot feature a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 13 customizable cooking programs.

$130$110
Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multicooker Lid
Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multicooker Lid
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multicooker Lid

Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.

$200$180
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1
Amazon
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven, 5-in-1

Le Creuset, who? Try Instant Pot's take on the classic cookware. This 5-in-1 dutch oven braises, slow cooks, sears or sautés as a cooking pan and warme — making it the perfect gift for a wedding, new home, or bridal shower. 

$250$160
Instant Pot Solo, Single-Serve 2-in-1 Coffee Maker
Instant Pot Solo, Single-Serve 2-in-1 Coffee Maker for Ground Coffee and K-Cup®Pod
Amazon
Instant Pot Solo, Single-Serve 2-in-1 Coffee Maker

Treat yourself to this 2-in-1 single-serve coffee maker at 33% off. This Instant Pot coffee maker is compatible with coffee grounds and prepackaged coffee pods like K-cups.

$120$80
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer

There's a reason the air fryer has become the hottest kitchen accessory. This multi-hyphenate appliance can bake, broil, roast, fry, and rotisserie, all with the click of a button, making meal prep easy. 

$170$110
Instant Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo
Instant Vortex 8QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo
Amazon
Instant Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo

For those who love a tech gadget, this two-drawer smart air fryer connects to an app on your phone with 90 recipes.

$180$123
Instant Vortex 2QT 4-in-1 Air Fryer
Instant Vortex 2QT 4-in-1 Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex 2QT 4-in-1 Air Fryer

This mini air fryer with two quarts of space is perfect for conserving space on your kitchen counter.

$60$50

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.

