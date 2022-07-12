Amazon Prime Day Samsung Deals: 12 Can't-Miss Sales on Galaxy Phones, Tablets and More
Upgrading your smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful. After all, you want to ensure you're getting the best deals on your tech. Now that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, Prime members can score the best 4K gaming TVs, laptops, and monitors to elevate your space.
After all, Prime Day always has some of the best tech deals to shop for — and it's finally here. Now through Wednesday, July 13, there are nearly 300 deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the convenient Samsung Jetbot Mop. At up to 40% off select Samsung electronics, you can score Black Friday-level deals today and Wednesday (just as long as you're an Amazon Prime member).
If you've been holding off on trying out the free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, Prime Day 2022 is your sign to test it out. The 30-day free trial includes free 2-day shipping on Prime-eligible items. After the trial is over, you can choose to cancel or pay $14.99/month to continue to get the same benefits well beyond Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over.
Prime Day 2022 Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals
Use two different apps on the same screen thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's folding screen design.
Get 30% off this factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 120Hz screen display, so you can continue scrolling or playing your favorite mobile video games without dealing with any lag.
At 30% off during Amazon Prime Day only, it's hard to resist the Samsung smartphone with the brightest display and an ultra-fast processor.
Prime Day 2022 Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals
Keep all your notes and documents in one place with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.
Google Assistant is enabled on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, which means you can use your built-in voice assistant to complete tasks more efficiently.
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop is as thin as a smartphone (making it even easy to carry to your classes or morning commute).
Prime Day 2022 Samsung Earbud & Smartwatch Deals
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 keeps track of your health and sleep cycle all while working as a GPS and wearable extension cell phone.
These water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds are sweat-proof so that you can continue your reps without worrying about your go-to earbuds.
It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and a GPS for fall detention.
Prime Day 2022 Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals
Protect your eyes from strain with this curved display. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor matches every frame, so you don't have to worry about screen tearing or lag.
Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience, and the 21% markdown just makes this Amazon Prime Day deal even better.
