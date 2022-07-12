Upgrading your smartphone, computer set-up, or wearable tech can be a bit stressful. After all, you want to ensure you're getting the best deals on your tech. Now that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, Prime members can score the best 4K gaming TVs, laptops, and monitors to elevate your space.

After all, Prime Day always has some of the best tech deals to shop for — and it's finally here. Now through Wednesday, July 13, there are nearly 300 deals on Samsung products ranging from the brand's foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the convenient Samsung Jetbot Mop. At up to 40% off select Samsung electronics, you can score Black Friday-level deals today and Wednesday (just as long as you're an Amazon Prime member).

Shop Prime Day Deals

If you've been holding off on trying out the free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, Prime Day 2022 is your sign to test it out. The 30-day free trial includes free 2-day shipping on Prime-eligible items. After the trial is over, you can choose to cancel or pay $14.99/month to continue to get the same benefits well beyond Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over.

Prime Day 2022 Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Prime Day 2022 Samsung Tablet and Laptop Deals

Prime Day 2022 Samsung Earbud & Smartwatch Deals

Prime Day 2022 Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals

