Shopping

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Baby Essentials Still Available to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kids and baby deals
Getty Images

Prime Day is over, but there are still tons of discounts to take advantage of if you're a new parent or you're shopping for one. You can find deals on a range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns still available from the Prime Day sales event. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also has tons of items for new moms as well. Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for mothers-to-be.

You might not get a lightning deal, but you can still find plenty of discounts across categories in the wake of the Prime Day shopping event. We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Fire HD, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals including the ipad, macbook pro, iphone and apple watch and wireless earbuds home decor,women's clothingkitchen appliances including on an Instant Pot, items for the home like a robot vacuum or bluetooth speaker a smart tvcamping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop ET's Maternity and Baby Guide to find top essentials and gifts for new moms. 

ET Style's Top Picks on Baby Essentials Deals Still Available from Prime Day

2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
Amazon
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
Ease baby out of the tub for a tear-free towel-off with this 2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel set. 
$29 (REGULARLY $36)
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Amazon
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Make sure you always have milk on hand for baby with these Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags.
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit, 6 Piece Kit for Baby's Nose and Tummy
Amazon
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
Be prepared for any sniffle or cough with Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit, 6 Piece Kit for Baby's Nose and Tummy.
$17 (REGULARLY $22)
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Amazon
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Always have clean hat and mittens ready for your little one with Gerber's Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set.
$13
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Amazon
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Keep baby calm all night long with this weighted swaddle. 
$41 (REGULARLY $48)
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
Amazon
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
Make trimming baby's nails fun with this adorable Baby Nail Kit.
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Amazon
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Whether you're looking for a baby shower gift or you're buying for your own little one, this baby feeding kit will be put to good use. 
$52 (REGULARLY $70)
Diaper Bag Backpack
Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
Diaper Bag Backpack
Make sure you're ready to travel with baby with this  Diaper Bag Backpack. 
$37
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Amazon
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Dinosaurs to the rescue for teething babies! 
$12 (REGULARLY $13)
Bamboo Queen Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
Amazon
Bamboo Queen Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
You can never have too many burp cloths. 
$10
Newborn Baby Nest
TotAha Superior Dock for A Tot, Organic Cotton Baby Lounger for Co-Sleeping, Secure Comfort Portable Baby Sleeper Bed Bassinet, Newborn Essentials Must-Have for 0-12 Month -Woodland
Amazon
Newborn Baby Nest
Keep baby snug and comfortable in this cotton baby lounger.
$70
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Amazon
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Be prepared to get your baby into good dental hygiene habits with the Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush.
$10 (REGULARLY $15)
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Amazon
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Make bath time a little more fun with this adorable Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set.
$48 (REGULARLY $56)
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Always be ready with a clean onesie with this pack of Simple Joys by Carter's Short-Sleeve Bodysuits.
$19 AND UP (REGULARLY $25)

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Beauty Deals Still Available to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals Still Available on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day: Best Luggage Deals Still Available

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses Still Live

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Handbags Still Available

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Men's Fashion Still Available to Shop

Walmart Deals for Days: Don't Miss The Best Deals Ending Tonight

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses Still Available to Shop

Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day 2021 Is Here! What You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals