Prime Day is over, but there are still tons of discounts to take advantage of if you're a new parent or you're shopping for one. You can find deals on a range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns still available from the Prime Day sales event. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also has tons of items for new moms as well. Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for mothers-to-be.

You might not get a lightning deal, but you can still find plenty of discounts across categories in the wake of the Prime Day shopping event. We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Fire HD, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals including the ipad, macbook pro, iphone and apple watch and wireless earbuds , home decor,women's clothing, kitchen appliances including on an Instant Pot, items for the home like a robot vacuum or bluetooth speaker a smart tvcamping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop ET's Maternity and Baby Guide to find top essentials and gifts for new moms.

ET Style's Top Picks on Baby Essentials Deals Still Available from Prime Day:

