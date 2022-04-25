While we love splurging on a luxe fashion find from time to time, we also know the benefit in discovering a truly great lookalike. When it comes to workout clothes, there's something about spending money on activewear that often stands in the way of updating our fitness wardrobe. Amazon, however, has emerged as a hub for finding some of the most affordable alternatives to hot-ticket fashion items trending all over the internet.

Case in point: the $24 high-waisted running short that's proven to be a perfect affordable alternative for Free People's best-selling The Way Home Shorts. The sporty Amazon style — which, mind you, already has dozens of near-perfect reviews on the retailer's site — mirrors the high-rise, relaxed fit flair of Free People's breezy, FP Movement exercise shorts.

One user hailed the style for being a mirror image of Free People's popular running short, saying: "It is actually insane. I put them right next to my Free People ones that I have and [they] look 95% similar — def such a good buy and highly recommend!!!"

Another user described the running shorts as being "stylish and figure flattering," with her review stating: "I had been anxiously awaiting this dupe! It is very similar to some of my favorite higher priced shorts."

The Automet Women's High-Waisted Running Shorts are just one of many fashion matches worth shopping. Be sure to also check out the TikTok-loved Outdoor Voices exercise dress lookalike, and shop six jelly sandal alternatives to those infamous Gucci slides.

