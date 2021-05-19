Whether you're looking for serious eye protection, or you just want a new summer fashion accessory for the beach, there's no better time than now to shop for some new eyewear to add to your collection for sunnier days. Shade up at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale and get up to 55% off your favorite brand's sunglasses. Memorial Day is just a few weeks away, so shop now to get it in time!



If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $14.99 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon deals.

Check out ET Style's best designer sunglasses deals below with Amazon's summer fashion deals.

Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270 Amazon Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270 These Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270 are made in a classic shape with a classic shade: Havana/brown gradient. $146 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240) Buy Now

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. $293 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375) Buy Now

Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses Amazon Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses These Burberry frames are crafted with plastic frames with a UV coating and subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260) Buy Now

Quay Australia Stop and Stare Twist Amazon Quay Australia Stop and Stare Twist Expect a few more glances in these sparkly Stop and Stare shades from Quay Australia. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style. $69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $152) Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses These Kate Spade Sunglasses are a must-buy. These Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses are available in blue, black, and Havana. $85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses Amazon/Mosanana Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses These Square Cateye Sunglasses are only $14. Get the luxury look without the high ticket price. $10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for just about any face shape, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. $74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses Amazon Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses Get full coverage from these square sunglasses from Michael Kors. Get them now for more than 34% off the regular price while supplies last. $62 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses Amazon/Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last. These Ray-Ban Sunglasses are available in 30 different colors. $147 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $175) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. Save $40 on this pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses. $161 (REGULARLY $204) Buy Now

Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Amazon Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. $88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $126) Buy Now

Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black Amazon Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black Look and feel stylish in these Prada Sunglasses. They feature lightweight designer plastic frames to compliment a small face shape. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $225) Buy Now

Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses Amazon Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses Sunnies are going square this spring and these shades from Dolce & Gabbana are a great transition into the trend. $126 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses Amazon Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses These Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with a plastic frame and has gray gradient. These Michael Kors Sunglasses are currently 46% off at the Amazon Sale. $61 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Amazon Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the classic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These women's sunglasses from Coach also offer 100% UV protection. $99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $166) Buy Now

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Wear these Versace women's sunglasses for a bold and confident look. At 48% off, there is no way you can pass up on these Versace Sunglasses. $155 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses Get full coverage at half the price in these Tory Burch shades. $99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $234) Buy Now

Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Amazon Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection. $80 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $149) Buy Now

Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses These Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses are made with a lightweight metal frame and UV Protective coating. $39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame Amazon/SOJOS SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame and polarized lenses as well as, UV Protection. $14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Tory Burch Black Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch Black Sunglasses These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 47% off the retail price, while supplies last. $87 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $157) Buy Now

Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses Amazon Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses These Persol sunglasses with a round frame are classy, retro and on mega-sale. Also available in Red, Black, Blue, and Violet Brown, save over 50% off these Persol Sunglasses. $147 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $370) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses Amazon/Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge nose piece. All Ray-Ban sunglass lenses are coated with 100% UV protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses If you haven't tried designer eyewear with polarized lenses, this is a great opportunity. Get these Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses now for more than 50% off. These trendy sunglasses are shown in tortoise shell frames, but they come in 18 different colors and styles. $64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

