Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Whether you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift for a sweetheart, you're celebrating yourself or you're shopping for a Galentine's celebration, Amazon's Valentine's Day event has tons of hot sale items to celebrate love. If you're looking to build on your bag collection, there are major deals on Frye bags, but you this shopping event also features top savings on electronics, home, kitchen and then some lasting through the end of the year.

Amazon's Valentine's Day event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers,& Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's New Year Sale event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more big deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories at Amazon's Valentine's Day event including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses,sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for Valentine's Day for your partner or self-care to celebrate yourself. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your sweetheart or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon's Valentine's Day event and it's just a click away.

If you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun on these major online sale events.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags still available at Amazon's Valentine's Day event.

Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Amazon Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is a gorgeous addition to any wardrobe. Made with antiqued leather, this purse is very durable while the stylish crossbody strap can be adjusted to a comfortable length. This purse comes in six different colors too! $164.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. $112.66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Frye Greta Tote Amazon Frye Greta Tote The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey. FROM $137.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Odessa Hobo Amazon Frye Odessa Hobo Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap. $156.62 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Anyone looks effortlessly cool in this Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag. It features antique nickel hardware with and adjustable and removable crossbody strap. The best part: right now it's a stunning $238 off the retail price. $189.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $428) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Tote Amazon Frye Melissa Tote This all-leather carry-all packs a lot of style into spacious tote. FROM $299.95 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $398) Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. $79.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Reed Flap Crossbody Amazon Frye Reed Flap Crossbody This small Frye bag packs a lot of style. It has a fold-over flap with magnetic closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. It's available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower. $99.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Mel Tote Bag Amazon Frye Mel Tote Bag The Frye Mel Tote Bag stuns with the glazed antiqued leather. The interior has several compartments including a padded pocket for a cell phone and a zip pocket. This tote comes in three different colors: camel, black and navy. $306.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $528) Buy Now

Frye Jolie Hobo Amazon Frye Jolie Hobo This Frye Jolie Hobo is designed in Frye's signature casual-chic style. The exterior is 100% leather with an adjustable shoulder strap. Right now, it's $63 off the retail price. $134.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Evie Tote Amazon Frye Evie Tote The Frye Evie Tote is available in two colors: bone and daffodil. This Frye purse is $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. $98.65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Amazon Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $59 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last. $89.02 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Frye Reed Zip Leather Hobo Amazon Frye Reed Zip Leather Hobo Not too big and not too small, this elegant bag is perfect for everyday use. This roomy bag is made with genuine leather and has double handles with a removable strap. $310.72 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $358) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Marc Jacobs

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags & More

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers and More

Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Shop on Amazon