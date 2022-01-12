Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Baby Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kids and baby deals
Getty Images

Winter is here and a new season means new babies and right now you can find deep discounts on baby essentials at Amazon Deals. Whether you're a new parent or you're shopping for one, you can find deals on a range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also has tons of items for new moms. Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for mothers-to-be.

Beyond baby essentials, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop ET's Maternity and Baby Guide to find top essentials and gifts for new moms. 

ET Style's Top Picks on Baby Essentials from Amazon Deals

Wegreeco Washable Reusable Baby Cloth Pocket Diapers
Wegreeco Washable Reusable Baby Cloth Pocket Diapers
Amazon
Wegreeco Washable Reusable Baby Cloth Pocket Diapers
These cloth diapers are highly rated and come in a variety of patterns so your baby has a cute cloth diaper with every diaper change.
$30
VTech DM112-2 Audio Baby Monitor with Best-in-Class Long Range
VTech DM112-2 Audio Baby Monitor with Best-in-Class Long Range
Amazon
VTech DM112-2 Audio Baby Monitor with Best-in-Class Long Range
This baby monitor from V-Tech is a bestseller with more than 23,000 5-star reviews.  
$35
Bellababy Double Electric Breast Feeding Pumps
Bellababy Double Electric Breast Feeding Pumps
Amazon
Bellababy Double Electric Breast Feeding Pumps
A breast pump is a must-have baby item. This one is highly rated -- it has more than 8,700 5-star reviews.
$77$60
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit, 6 Piece Kit for Baby's Nose and Tummy
Amazon
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
Be prepared for any sniffle or cough with Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit, 6 Piece Kit for Baby's Nose and Tummy.
$17 (REGULARLY $22)
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Amazon
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Even if  when it's not winter, every new parent should have a clean hat and mittens packed with your baby clothes. This Gerber's Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten Set is an Amazon's Choice product.
$13
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
Amazon
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
Make trimming baby's nails fun with this adorable Baby Nail Kit. It includes baby nail clippers, scissors, nail file and tweezers in a cute case.
$16$10
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Amazon
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Whether you're looking for a baby shower gift or you're buying for your own little one, this baby feeding kit, complete with a baby bottle cleaning brush, will be put to good use.   
$70$57
Bamboo Queen Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
Amazon
Bamboo Queen Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
You can never have too many burp cloths. With this pack, you can keep a clean burp cloth wherever you need it -- in the stroller, the car or baby carrier.
$19$10
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Amazon
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Make bath time a little more fun by adding this adorable Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set to your baby gear list.
$55
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Amazon
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Make sure you always have milk on hand for baby with these Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags.
$20$12
Newborn Baby Nest
TotAha Superior Dock for A Tot, Organic Cotton Baby Lounger for Co-Sleeping, Secure Comfort Portable Baby Sleeper Bed Bassinet, Newborn Essentials Must-Have for 0-12 Month -Woodland
Amazon
Newborn Baby Nest
Beyond the crib for your newborn baby essentials, you can keep baby snug and comfortable in this cotton baby lounger.
$110$90
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Amazon
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Dinosaurs to the rescue for teething babies! Make sure teethers are on your list of baby necessities.
$12
Organic Nipple Butter Breastfeeding Cream by Earth Mama
Organic Nipple Butter Breastfeeding Cream by Earth Mama
Amazon
Organic Nipple Butter Breastfeeding Cream by Earth Mama
If you had a winter baby, nipple butter should be on your list of newborn essentials, like Earth Mama's Organic Nipple Butter is made with 100% USDA Certified Organic, which is made with ethically sourced beeswax.
$28
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
If you want to put baby clothes on your baby registry, you'll always be ready with a clean onesie with this pack of Simple Joys by Carter's Short-Sleeve Bodysuits.
$25$19
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
Amazon
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
Cool air can be shocking to the skin of a new baby! Ease your little one out of the tub for a tear-free towel-off with this 2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel set. 
$36$29
Baby Wet Wipes Warmer
Baby Wet Wipes Warmer
Amazon
Baby Wet Wipes Warmer
Reduce the risk of shocking baby with cold baby wipes with this warming dispenser. 
$35$26
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Amazon
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Be prepared to get your baby into good dental hygiene habits by adding the Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush to your baby essentials checklist.
$15$10
Mamibaby Baby Lounger Baby Nest Co-Sleeping for Baby
Mamibaby Baby Lounger Baby Nest Co-Sleeping for Baby
Amazon
Mamibaby Baby Lounger Baby Nest Co-Sleeping for Baby
This baby lounger has thousands of 5-star reviews and shoppers call it a "must purchase product."
$91$59
BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
Amazon
BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
This swaddling blanket, perfect for the stroller in the winter, is made with a super-soft faux cashmere that gets softer with every wash.
$24$19
3 in 1 Diaper Bag Backpack
3 in 1 Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
3 in 1 Diaper Bag Backpack
This large capacity diaper bag backpack expands into a changing mat & sleeping pad so you can change a diaper or put your baby down for a nap anytime, anywhere.
$60$37

  RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Winter

Best Celeb-Approved Platform Boots to Shop for Winter

Abercrombie Winter Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Jeans, Coats, and More

The Best SkinCeuticals Deals on Celeb-Loved Winter Skincare Products

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

The Best Face Masks for Winter