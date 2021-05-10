Memorial Day is just a few weeks away -- that means warm weather and sunny days ahead! If you're looking for new shades, now's the time to snag huge deals on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban with Amazon summer fashion deals. you can find loads of discounts on our favorite styles of Ray-Ban sunglasses! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

Shop our best Ray-Ban discounts with Amazon summer fashion.

Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style. $153 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $167) Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses. $125 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $179) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in four different colors and styles, too! $161 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses These Ray Ban sunnies are one of the most iconic sunglasses in the world that look great on just about any face shape. Ray Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses have a timeless style. $211 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. Save $40 on this pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses. $161 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204) Buy Now

Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses Amazon Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions. $150 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $194) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses These stylish, lightweight Ray Ban sunglasses are a timeless favorite. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $179) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. $155 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses These Metal Round Ray-Ban Sunglasses are a retro classic. $154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $184) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses Switch up your style with these Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses. Going for a retro look? These Round Sunglasses are the perfect accessory and they're available in 20 other colors. $172 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! $138 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses These classic aviators are an Amazon #1 Best Seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces. $161 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $178) Buy Now

Rb2180 Round Sunglasses Amazon Rb2180 Round Sunglasses These Italian-made sunglasses are a must for any spring break road trip. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159) Buy Now

Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women Amazon Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women These Ray-Ban's Erika Sunglasses is available in 10 different colors including black, blue and purple. $173 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose. $161 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $189) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses These Ray-Ban Meteor Sunglasses are available in a variety of different colors and prints. These Sunglasses feature UV protection and are crafted with a nylon frame. $83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The iconic Aviator model has amber-tinted gradient lenses to reduce glare with style. $176 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

